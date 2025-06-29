Pirates Relief Pitcher Starts Serving Suspension
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher will miss a few games, due to punishment for a recent fan altercation.
The Pirates announced that right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana will serve a three-game suspension after a fight with a fan earlier in the month.
Santana got into it with a fan near the bullpen in their second game of a doubleheader and the series finale vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19. He jumped up and took a swing at them, with members of the Pirates coaching staff restraining him.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported that the Tigers said they ejected the fan from the ballpark.
Santana went in and pitched the bottom of the ninth inning vs. the Tigers, but a more than 75 minute rain delay meant that Pirates manager Don Kelly went with right-handed pitcher David Bednar once play resumed.
Michael Hill, MLB's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced on June 20 that they suspended Santana for four games and an undisclosed fee for his aggressive conduct towards the fan.
Santana apppealed the decision, which allowed him to play up until this point with four bullpen appearances.
He got his suspension dropped from four games to three games, which starts with the series finale vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 29 and goes through the first two games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, also at PNC Park. He will return for the series finale vs. the Cardinals on July 2.
Santana is the second Pirates player that received a suspension for an altercation with a fan. Tommy Pham made a crude, jerking motion to a home fan against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, who had touched him with his glove.
The MLB announced a one-game suspension for Pham, who appealed, but eventually served it in the series opener vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12.
Santana has dominated for the Pirates, with a 1.50 ERA over 36.0 innings pitched and 36 appearances, 28 strikeouts to six walks, an opposing batting average of .176 and a WHIP of 0.78.
The Pirates claimed Santana off of waivers from the New York Yankees on June 11, 2024 and selected his contract on June 13.
Santana had a strong finish to last season, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Pham, who was a pinch-runner for the Pirates in the eventual 8-4 win in extra innings, also got into it with a fan behind home plate which also resulted in another ejection.
