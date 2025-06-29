MLB Teams Targeting Pirates Third Baseman in Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make moves at the MLB trade deadline, and some MLB teams are looking at a key piece of their infield.
Francys Romero reported that several teams are closely monitoring Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes as a trade candidate. He also reported that Hayes is one of the most likely players to get traded and that the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees are teams vying for his services.
Hayes is having an incredible defensive season, heading towards a Gold Glove Award. He has 12 outs above average and nine runs prevented, tied for third and sixth best in the MLB, respectively, and both the best marks for a National League third baseman.
He hasn't had the best season from the plate. slashing .239/.292/.293 for an OPS of .585 in 76 games, with 67 hits in 280 at-bats, five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 25 RBIs, 17 walks to 62 strikeouts and nine stolen bases on 11 attempts.
Hayes is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, slashing .391/.440/.435 for an .875 OPS with nine hits, five RBIs and four runs.
He changed his batting approach over the offseason, going with both hands instead of just a one-handed swing, which helps him with his chronic back problems, that held him to just 96 games in 2024.
Hayes won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
He has a team-friendly contract, signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, making $7 million from 2025-27, $8 million in both 2028 and 2029 and a $12 million club option in 2030.
The Pirates took Hayes with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and signed him, forgoing his commitment to Tennessee.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and makes this his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level.
Hayes has slashed .255/.310/.373 for an OPS of .683 in 552 games for the Pirates, with 534 hits, 96 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 201 RBIs, 156 walk to 470 strikeouts and 60 stolen bases.
The Pirates have also reportedly received interest in right-handed pitchers, including starter Mitch Keller and both relievers in David Bednar and Dennis Satnana.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates