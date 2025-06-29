Pirates Score Season-High, Sweep Mets
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their best offensive game of the season, as they demolished the New York Mets, 12-2 at PNC Park.
The Pirates complete the sweep of the Mets, as they also won 9-1 on June 27 and 9-2 on June 28. This marks their second sweep of the season, doing so vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, June 6-8.
Pittsburgh improves to 35-50 overall and 23-21 at home, while New York falls to 48-37 overall and 19-25 on the road.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked and right fielder Bryan Reynolds doubled with one out in the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates, putting two runners in scoring position.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a line drive that Mets third basemen Brett Baty dove and made a great grab on for the second out.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes then singled, making it eight straight games with a hit and scored McCutchen and Reynolds, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.
The Pirates then showed off their power against Mets right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Center fielder Oneil Cruz hit a two-run home run, 398 feet off a cutter down the middle of the plate, then left fielder Tommy Pham hit a solo, opposite field home run on a four-seam fastball over the plate, as the home team increased their advantage to 5-0.
This marked just the second time that the Pirates had back-to-back home runs, since McCutchen and first basemen Enmanuel Valdez did so vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 27.
It was the first home run for Cruz since June 10 vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Pham also made it two home runs in the last week, hitting his first of the season in the 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Park on June 23.
Pirates catcher Henry Davis and second baseman Adam Frazier led off the bottom of the second inning with back-to-back singles, putting runners on the corners. McCutchen would hit a fly ball that scored Davis for a sacrifice fly, making it 6-0 to the Pirates.
Pittsburgh almost added more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Pham reached first base for a single and Reynolds doubled with one out, but both Frazier and McCutchen struck out.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows had a solid outing, with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings and 67 pitches. He only allowed one run, coming off a solo home run to Mets catcher Luis Torrens in the top of the fifth inning.
Reynolds continued his great outing, leading off a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for his 10th of the season, increasing the Pirates' lead to 7-0.
Hayes would then hit a double off the bullpen cage/wall in center field and Pham came through with his second hit of the game, scoring Hayes and making it 8-1 to the Pirates.
Hayes hit his second double of the game and only the seventh of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning and then Cruz crushed his second home run of the game, his team-leading 15th of the season, giving the Pirates a 10-1 lead.
This marked the second multi-home run game for Cruz in his career, as he hit two home runs in the 6-5 win in extra innings over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23.
Davis would get his fourth hit of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, setting a new career-high for him.
The Pirates added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as the Mets brought in Travis Janikowski, an outfielder, as their new pitcher.
Horwitz hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Alexander Canario walked with the bases-loaded, making it 12-2.
The 12 runs the Pirates scored are a season-high, eclipsing their previous-high of 10 runs they achieved three times.
The Pirates will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals for their next series, June 30-July 2.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates