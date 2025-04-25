Pirates' Oneil Cruz On Pace for Historic 40/40 Season
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz is turning heads across Major League Baseball with a red-hot start to the season, putting himself on pace for a historic achievement. Through just 23 games, the dynamic 26-year-old has already launched seven home runs and swiped 11 bases, showcasing the rare combination of power and speed that has made him one of the game’s most exciting young stars.
If Cruz maintains this torrid pace over the remaining 121 games — accounting for his current rate of playing time — he would finish the season with an eye-popping 44 home runs and 69 stolen bases. Even more remarkably, if he were to play all 136 of Pittsburgh’s remaining games, his projections jump to 48 homers and 76 steals. If Cruz keeps this pace, his numbers that would place him in one of baseball’s most exclusive fraternities: the 40/40 club.
Only six players in MLB history have ever achieved the feat of 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season, with Shohei Ohtani being the most recent in 2024. Cruz’s early-season tear has now ignited conversations about whether he could become the seventh. His latest display came last night against the Los Angeles Angels, where he crushed another leadoff home run, further solidifying his reputation as one of the game’s most dangerous offensive threats.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Cruz’s blend of size, athleticism, and raw power makes him a unique talent in today’s game. His ability to impact the game both at the plate and on the base paths has drawn comparisons to past superstars like Alfonso Soriano, who achieved a 40/40 season in 2006.
40/40 Seasons in MLB History
- Shohei Ohtani (2024) -- 54 HR, 59 SB
- Ronald Acuna Jr (2023) -- 41 HR, 73 SB
- Alfonso Soriano (2006) -- 46 HR, 41 SB
- Alex Rodriguez (1998) -- 42 HR, 46 SB
- Barry Bonds (1996) -- 42 HR, 40 SB
- Jose Canseco (1988) -- 42 HR, 40 SB
While it’s still early in the year, and maintaining such a pace over a full 162-game schedule is notoriously difficult, Cruz’s explosive start has given Pirates fans — and baseball enthusiasts everywhere — reason to dream big.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Cruz to see if he can sustain this remarkable pace. If he does, his 2025 season could go down as one of the most electrifying individual campaigns in MLB history — and Oneil Cruz could etch his name alongside the game’s all-time greats.
