Pirates' Oneil Cruz Goes Viral For Incredible Play
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz had his best moment in the outfield so far in the recent outing vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.
Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco singled off of Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes in the top of the first inning. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, on second base, decided he would run past third base and head home.
Cruz came in quickly, got the ball and threw it to Pirates catcher Henry Davis, who got it just in time and applied the tag on Crawford and got him out, keeping the game scoreless.
The throw from Cruz reached 105.2 mph, the fastest for any Pirates outfielder in the Statcast era (since 2015). It is also the second fastest from an outfielder, with Aaron Hicks throwing one 105.5 mph for the New York Yankees in 2016.
Cruz originally came up as a shortstop for the Pirates, playing almost all of his first three seasons in the MLB there.
He made the change to center field in late August 2024 and started 75 of 76 games in center field for the Pirates this season, with 184 putouts in 194 total chances, three assists, seven errors and one double play.
Cruz did make a poor fielding blunder in the 6-2 loss vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20.
Rangers left fielder Sam Haggerty hit a single right in the top of the first inning to center field, where Cruz was. Cruz bent down to get it up, but it bounced off his glove and it went all the way back to the wall.
Cruz stood and watched the play, as right fielder Adam Frazier ran back and threw it to the cutoff man, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Pirates manager Don Kelly defended Cruz after that incident, pointing to his effort in center field, and has kept him there for most of the season.
Cruz has played better in center field this season, with three outs above average and two runs prevented, as he grows into the position in 2025.
If he keeps making plays like this, Cruz will quickly become the center fielder that Pirates fans could only hope of after the transition.
