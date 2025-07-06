Pirates' Paul Skenes Earns All-Star Nod
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes received recognition for his great play in 2025, earning an All-Star nod.
Skenes will pitch for the National League at the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15 at Truist Field, home of the Atlanta Braves.
This makes it back-to-back appearances for Skenes at the All-Star game, as he started for the NL as a rookie in 2024. He pitched just one inning, with three groundouts and one walk.
Skenes became the first Pirates pitcher that started for the NL in the All-Star game since Jerry Reuss did in 1975. He was also the first rookie pitcher that started for the NL since Hideo Nomo from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
He is the first Pirates pitcher that earned back-to-back All-Star selections since right-handed reliever David Bednar in 2022 and 2023.
Skenes is also the first Pirates starting pitcher that earned consecutive All-Star honors since right-hander Bob Veale in 1965 and 1966 and one of three Pirates starters that achieved the feat, along with right-hander Rip Sewell in 1943 and 1944.
If he is picked to start, then he would join right-hander Bob Friend as the only two Pirates pitchers that started two All-Star Games, as Friend did so in 1956 and 1960.
Right-hander Dock Ellis also started in 1971, joining Skenes, Friend, Reuss and Friend as five Pirates pitchers that started for the National League in the All-Star Game.
Skenes has had another sensational season in 2025, despite a 4-7 record through his first 18 starts., as the Pirates offense scored four runs or less in 14 of those outings.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including second in ERA (2.03) and opposing batting average (.182), sixth in innings pitched (111.0) and WHIP (0.92) and tied for 11th in strikeouts (115).
Skenes has had some sensational performances this season, including six scoreless outings, a third of his starts in 2025.
He allowed just one run over eight innings vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on May 16 at Citizens Bank Park, but because the Pirates didn't score, he finished with his first complete game in the 1-0 defeat.
Skenes also shutout the Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 23, with a season-high nine strikeouts, which he tied against the Phillies.
He would excel again vs. the Phillies at PNC Park on June 8, allowing just two hits, a walk, an unearned run and posting seven strikeouts over 7.2 innings pitched in a 2-1 victory.
Skenes made his 19th start vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6 and will likely start on July 11 in the series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, giving him three days off before the All-Star Game.
