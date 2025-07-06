Pirates Waste Paul Skenes Outing, Shutout by Mariners
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes excelled in his outing against the Seattle Mariners, but the offense didn't come through in the 1-0 defeat at T-Mobile Park.
The Pirates suffered a sweep, with three shutout losses to the Mariners, including 6-0 on July 4 and 1-0 on July 5. This makes it their sixth sweep of the season and fourth on the road, the first time since May 16-18 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Skenes allowed a leadoff single to Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford and then hit designated hitter Cal Raleigh with a pitch with one out in the bottom of the first inning.
Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco then singled and Crawford ran past third base and on home. Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz got the ball, threw it 105.2 mph to home plate and catcher Henry Davis tagged out Crawford, who didn't slide at home plate.
Skenes would force Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena into a fly out, ending the inning unscathed.
He dominated the Mariners the rest of the outing, allowing only three more hits and finishing with a season-high 10 strikeouts over 78 pitches thrown and five innings pitched.
Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham ledoff the top of the fifth inning with a single, then third baseman Jared Triolo hit into a fielder's choice, with Pham out at second base and Triolo safe at first base.
Davis singled afterwards and shortstop Kiner-Falefa flew out, moving Triolo to third base, but first baseman Spencer Horwitz flew out, ending that scoring opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski took over from Skenes in the bottom of the sixth inning. He would give up a solo home run on a 98 mph four-seam fastball down in the zone to Arozarena, as the Mariners took a 1-0 lead over the Pirates.
Mlodzinski would have a strong outing outside of the home run, with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings. Left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera finished the day for the Pirates, getting the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Mariners right-handed starting pitcher George Kirby had a strong outing vs. the Pirates, with four hits allowed and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings and 93 pitches.
The Pirates only had five hits all game, with a season-high 13 strikeouts in the defeat to the Mariners.
Pittsburgh will continue on their road trip, as they travel to face Kansas City for a three-games series at Kauffman Stadium, July 7-9.
