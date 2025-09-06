Pirates Manager Owns Historic Record at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had a great season in 2025, but manager Don Kelly has had his team ready for the best competition in the MLB, especially at home.
Kelly came into the series finale vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 4 with a 20-5 record at home vs. teams with winning records, winning 80% of those games.
That tied for the second best record for a manager in their first 25 home games against winning teams since 1901, along with Dusty Baker of the San Francisco Giants and Pat Moran of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1915-16.
Only Tommy Lasorda of the Dodgers had a better record at 21-4 in 1977, winning 84.0% of those games.
Kelly made it to 21-5, as the Pirates got an incredible outing from right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes and held off a late Dodgers rally in the ninth inning for a 5-3 victory, getting the sweep. He then fell to 21-6 after a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener on Sept. 5.
The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton on May 8, as the team possessed a 14-26 record overall and were 7-12 at home. Shelton had a 1-5 record in his last homestand, winning just one of two games vs. the Chicago Cubs, April 29-May 1, and then suffering a series sweep to the San Diego Padres, May 2-4.
Kelly has a 35-19 record at home since taking over as Pirates manager and the team is now 42-31 at home, meaning they won't finish with a losing record at PNC Park.
The Pirates swept the Philadelphia Phillies, June 6-8, both New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2, in back-to-back series, plus the Detroit Tigers, July 21-23 at PNC Park, making it five sweeps of winning teams, along with the Dodgers.
It also includes a 4-3 record vs. the Cincinnati Reds over two home series, May 19-21 and Aug. 7-10, plus two wins out of three over the Blue Jays, Aug. 18-20.
The Pirates have also done well following the All-Star break at home, with a 16-10 record, which includes a 11-7 record against teams with a winning record.
Pittsburgh hosts the Brewers for two more games, then has a final homestand, where they'll battle the Chicago Cubs, Sept. 15-17, who are fighting for a National League Wild Card spot, then the Athletics, who are below .500.
Pirates fans will hope that the winning at home continues, as the season has been a disappointment overall, at 64-78 overall.
