New Pirates Outfielder in Clubhouse
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new outfielder in their clubhouse ahead of their next game.
Alex Stumpf reported outfielder Matt Gorski is in the Pirates clubhouse prior to their final game vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Gorski hails from Fishers, Ind., just outside of Indianapolis, and played college baseball for Indiana from 2017-19.
He had his best season as a sophomore in 2018, where he slashed .356/.404/.554 for an OPS of .958, with 79 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 18 walks to 37 strikeouts in 58 games, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors.
Gorski also starred as a junior in 2019, slashing .271/.374/.498 for an OPS of .872, with 61 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 37 walks to 62 strikeouts in 55 games, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
The Pirates took Gorski in the Second Round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the No. 57 overall pick. He would play for the West Virginia Black Bears in the Class A Short Season, where he slashed .224/.297/.346 for an OPS of .643, with 40 hits, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 19 walks to 48 strikeouts in 49 games.
Gorski didn't play in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor leagues season, but came back in 2021 and played with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A.
He slashed .224/.294/.416 for an OPS of .711 with 80 hits, 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 34 walks to 125 strikeouts in 95 games with Greensboro.
Gorski played across four different minor league levels for the Pirates in 2022, but played 37 games for Greensboro and 38 games for Double-A Altoona. He slashed .280/.358/.598 for an OPS of .956, with 80 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs, 66 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 33 walks to 93 strikeouts in 81 games across all levels.
He started all 2023 with Altoona and played almost the entire season there, aside from 15 games with Indianapolis in September. He slashed .238/.296/.437 for an OPS of .733, with 85 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 27 walks to 101 strikeouts in 93 games with Altoona.
Gorski spent all of 2024 with Indianapolis, where he slashed .257/.319/,522 for an OPS of .841, with 100 hits, 24 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs, 67 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and nine walks to 38 strikeouts in 114 games.
He has spent time with the Pirates during Spring Training these past two seasons, but this will serve as his first official call-up to the MLB level.
Gorski has done well with Indianapolis this season, slashing .300/,325./.529 for an OPS of .853, with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.
The Pirates haven't announced a corresponding move yet, so there may be an injury, or likely a performance-based move coming.
Pittsburgh currently has outfielders in Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds, Tommy Pham, Jack Suwinski and Alexander Canario on their 26-man roster.
