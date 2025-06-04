Pirates Top Prospect Hits Home Run Following Promotion
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect displayed their power in their first game following a promotion.
Wyatt Sanford moved up from the Florida Complex League Pirates to Single-A Bradenton on June 2 and made his debut the same day vs. the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, starting at second base.
He showed his talents in his very first at-bat, hitting an 85.3 mph cutter down in the middle of the plate 363 feet over the right field wall for a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.
Sanford also got the praise of fellow teammate and top Pirates prospect in fellow shortstop Konnor Griffin, who he will likely form a new infield partnership with in Bradenton.
He also walked in the top of the third inning and came home to score off a double from designated hitter Yordanny De Los Santos, then drove in another run after grounding into a fielder's choice in the top of the eight inning, having a productive outing in an 8-5 win for Bradenton.
Sanford played 20 games with the FCL Pirates, slashing .259/.487/.370 for an OPS of .857, with 14 hits in 54 at-bats, one double, one triple, one home run, six RBIs, 17 runs, 15 walks to 15 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases on 14 attempts.
He ranked second in the Florida Complex League with stolen bases, sixth in walks, tied for sixth in runs and seventh in on-base percentage this season.
The Pirates drafted Sanford from Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, just outside Dallas, with the No. 47 overall pick and the eighth pick of the second round.
He originally committed to Texas A&M and signed his National Letter of Intent, but head coach Jim Schlossnagle left for Texas and Sanford signed with the Pirates for $2.5 million, which was over the slot value for the number 47 pick at $1,984,800.
Sanford had a great senior season for Independence earning Second Team All-American honors and winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award in District 10-5A.
His family has history with the Pirates, as they drafted his father, Chance Sanford, in the 27th Round of the 1992 MLB Draft, who would play 14 games with the team in 1998.
He stands 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and is currently 19 years old. MLB Pipeline gave him scouting grades of 50 for hitting, 45 for power, 60 for speed, 55 for his arm, 60 for his fielding and 50 overall.
Sanford ranks number 8 amongst the top 30 Pirates prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and has an MLB ETA of 2028.
He will join other top prospects in Bradenton, including the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft in Griffin, who ranks number 2 in the Pirates minor league system.
Other top 30 prospects in Bradenton along with Sanford and Griffin feature right-handed pitcher Zander Meuth (No. 10), third baseman/shortstopJohnny Severino (number 12), De Los Santos (number 16), first baseman/outfielder Tony Blanco Jr. (number 21), right-handed pitcher Matt Ager (number 22), catcher/first baseman Axiel Paz (number 28) and right-handed pitcher David Matoma (number 30).
