Pirates' Paul Skenes Among Top Storylines In 2025
Paul Skenes had a historic rookie season in 2024 for the Pittsburgh Pirates despite not getting called up to the big leagues and making his debut on May 11.
Now, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award finalist is set to have his first full season with the Pirates in 2025 and do so with few if any limitations. How Pittsburgh manages Skenes in his first full season was among the top storylines for Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci heading into next season.
"The way Skenes finished the season (four earned runs and eight walks in his final seven starts) validated how well the Pittsburgh Pirates guided him through his rookie year," Verducci writes. "He averaged only four innings per start in his seven minor league outings, then pitched with at least five days of rest in all his major league starts. Will they pitch him on four days occasionally in 2025? Will they let him throw 180–190 innings this year, as he should have no problem reaching?"
Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched. He was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
He was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995. Skenes was also just the fourth rookie pitcher to also be a finalist for the Cy Young Award.
Regardless of the path Pittsburgh chooses to take with its ace, there's no disputing how dominant he was every time he stepped on the mound and Skenes could be due for another historic year in his second season as a pro.
"His command, more so than his velocity, is what sets him apart," Verducci writes. "He could dominate MLB in 2025, starting with Opening Day, March 27 against the Marlins in Miami."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates