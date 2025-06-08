Paul Skenes Dominates as Pirates Sweep Phillies
PITTSBURGH — Right-handed star pitcher Paul Skenes dominated once again for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, 2-1.
The Pirates clinch their first sweep of the season, as they also beat the Phillies 5-4 on walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 7. The Phillies swept the Pirates earlier this season at Citizens Bank Park, May 16-18.
Pittsburgh improves to 26-40 overall and 16-18 at home, while Philadelphia drops to 37-28 overall and 18-16 on the road, losers in nine of their past 10 games.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates.
The Pirates wouldn't get anything from the inning, as second baseman Nick Gonzales lined out to Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and then catcher Henry Davis popped out.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a one out single up the middle in the bottom of the second inning. First baseman Jared Triolo came through with a double that split the Phillies outfield and Hayes ran around third base and got to home plate safely just ahead of the tag, as the Pirates took a 1-0 lead.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and center fielder Oneil Cruz both struckout for the Pirates, ending the inning.
Skenes allowed a one out single to Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh and then a double to catcher Rafael Marchán.
Reynolds got the ball to Gonzales, who tried to throw out Marchán at second base, but it hit off of him, allowing Marsh to come home to score on the error, tying the game up at 1-1 in the top of the third inning.
The game then became a pitcher's duel, with Skenes and Phillies left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sánchez shutting down both offenses.
Skenes walked Phillies third baseman Otto Kemp with one out in the top of the fifth inning. He worked back from a 3-0 count, striking out Marsh and then Davis threw out Kemp on steal attempt for an inning-ending double play, following a challenge from Pirates manager Don Kelly.
Skenes would go 7.2 innings for the Pirates, allowing just two hits, a walk and a non-earned run, with seven strikeouts over 97 pitches.
Hayes would also make one of his best plays of the season, as he made a brilliant diving grab of a potential extra-base hit from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos, adding on to Skenes incredible outing.
The Pirates offense would struggle, as Sánchez allowed just two hits and a walk over the next 18 batters, after that double from Triolo in the bottom of the second inning, plus eight strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft relieved Skenes and after he walked Marsh, he got a ground out from Marchán to end the top of the eighth inning unscathed.
Sánchez gave up a leadoff walk to Cruz in the bottom of the eighth inning on four pitches, which ended his day.
The Philles brought on right-handed pitcher Orion Kerkering and Cruz would steal second base, his MLB-leading 23rd stolen base of the season.
McCutchen came through for his second hit of the game into right field on a broken bat and Cruz, who stumbled a bit near third base, would still come around ahead of the tag at home plate, as the Pirates took a 2-1 lead.
The Pirates would load the bases, as Gonzales walked and Kerkering hit pinch-hitter Adam Frazier, but Hayes struckout, ending the inning.
Ashcraft got a grounder from Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott to start the top of the ninth inning, but then allowed a double to Turner and intentionally walked designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, with pinch-runner Johan Rojas coming in.
He then got a game-ending double play from Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm, completing the sweep for the Pirates.
The Pirates will host the Miami Marlins for a three-game series at PNC Park, June 9-11, concluding a nine-game homestand.
