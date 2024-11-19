Pirates' Paul Skenes Drops Epic Response After Winning ROY
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are still a work in progress, but it's very clear they have one of the MLB's brightest building blocks within their rotation. Paul Skenes walked away the winner of the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Award, putting a bow on a historic rookie season after being drafted first overall.
Skenes was honored throughout the night as the MLB world saw another milestone in the beginning of what could be a legendary career. But while many anticipated celebration and a big night from the Pirates pitcher, he instead dropped a remarkable quote about what he's going to do after receiving the award.
Speaking with reporters after being announced the winner, Skenes was asked how he'll celebrate winning Rookie of the Year. His answer was classic Skenes.
"Going to sleep early and getting back to work tomorrow," he said with a shrug.
The Pirates rookie has been under the spotlight all season long, having historic moment after historic moment throughout his first campaign.
"The biggest thing is just to be present through it all," Skenes said on getting through his rookie year. "That's helped me this year. I've surrounded myself with good people and I've been super lucky to experience all the things that I have. So [I'm] just kind of [trying] to continue to stay present and enjoy the ride.
Now, he'll look to be the next superstar in Pittsburgh and bring the Pirates back to the postseason, with plenty of high hopes in 2025. With new some rising prospects likely making their way onto the MLB roster, Pittsburgh will rely on their youth movement to lead them next season. That'll once again be highlighted by Skenes, who could bring multiple awards with him to his sophomore season as he's also up for the NL Cy Young Award.
