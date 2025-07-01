Pirates' Paul Skenes Looks for First Win vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes battles the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, where he'll hope to end his day in victory.
This is his third start against the Cardinals this season, both of which resulted in defeats for Skenes.
He had his worst start of the season vs. the Cardinals at PNC Park on April 8, his third start of 2025, as he allowed a career-high five earned runs over six innings in the 5-3 defeat.
Skenes had a better performance in his last start vs. St. Louis at Busch Stadium on May 6, allowing just two earned runs over six innings, but still took a loss, 2-1, as the Pittsburgh offense failed supporting him.
He started three games against the Cardinals last season, which resulted in two defeats, one coming after throwing 8.1 innings in a 2-1 defeat on July 23, 2024.
The Pirates have had their best offensive output of the season this homestand, scoring 37 runs over the last four games, resulting in a weekend sweep of the New York Mets and a 7-0 shutout of the Cardinals on June 30.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz, who hit his first leadoff home run of his career and added two more RBIs on a double, stays at leadoff for the Pirates again.
The Pirates also keep the rest of the lineup intact, aside from Henry Davis taking over at catcher from Joey Bart and batting eighth.
Davis makes it 14 straight starts at catcher Skenes, as the former number one overall picks in the 2021 and 2023 MLB Drafts, respectively, continue their successful battery this season.
The Pirates outfield consists of Bryan Reynolds in right field and batting third, Oneil Cruz in center field and batting fifth and Tommy Pham in left field and batting seventh.
Pittsburgh will have an infield of Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and batting sixth, Nick Gonzales at second base and batting fourth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and batting ninth, plus Horwitz.
Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and will bat second.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
