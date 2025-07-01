Pirates' Achieve Century-Long Feat During Winning Streak
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the best form they've been in all season, achieving feats they haven't achieved in a century.
The Pirates have scored 37 runs over their last four games at PNC Park. This includes a sweep over the New York Mets, 9-1 on June 27, 9-2 on June 28 and 12-1 on June 29, plus a 7-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener on June 30.
This marks the first time they've won four straight games by seven runs or more since 1925, when they won 11-2, 13-1 and 10-3 twice over four games on the road vs. the Philadelphia Athletics from Aug. 29-Sept. 1, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Pittsburgh is the first team that achieved this feat since 2019, according to Dan Zangrilli of 93.7 The Fan.
The Pirates also won the World Series in 1925, defeating the Washington Senators in a sensational seven-game series, their second World Series Title and the first since 1909.
Pittsburgh combined both batting and pitching over this streak, with stellar starting pitching and complimentary bullpen outings as well.
Right-handed pitchers Mitch Keller and Mike Burrows allowed just one run each, while left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney had a no-hitter through six innings vs. the Cardinals.
The Pirates bullpen came through after a rain delay on June 28, as right-handers Braxton Ashcraft, Dennis Santana and David Bednar, plus left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson allowed just one run over 7.1 innings pitched.
This gives Pittsbugh four straight runs by seven runs, while allowing two runs or less in each win, making them one of three teams that acheived this, including Pittsburgh in 1911 and the Chicago White Stockings in 1882.
The Pirates are also just one of seven MLB teams that scored 37 or more runs and allowed four games or fewer since 1901. The most recent time this happened was the 2018 Cleveland Indians, who had outscored their opponent 38-3.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, center fielder Oneil Cruz, left fielder Tommy Pham and right fielder Bryan Reynolds have all struggled from the plate this season, but have hit incredibly well over this series.
Hayes had a season-high three hits, Cruz blasted two home runs and both Pham and Reynolds added home runs in the win over the Mets on June 29.
This is also the same Pirates team that tied an MLB record for 26 straight games with four runs scored or less from April 23 to May 22.
The Pirates are still 36-50 overall, but will continue doing what they can to keep this momentum going, even if some think their season is over.
