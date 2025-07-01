Pirates' Achieve Century-Long Feat During Winning Streak

Per Pirates PR, the Pirates are one of seven major league teams to score 37 or more runs and allow four or fewer in a four game span since 1901.



It’s happened four times since 1939: the 1980 Brewers (37-3), 1999 Orioles (40-4), 2018 Indians (38-3) and 2025 Pirates. https://t.co/L4kJD8elgd