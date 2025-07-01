Pirates' Andrew Heaney, Offense Dominate Cardinals in Shutout
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the offense both dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a 7-0 shutout victory at PNC Park in the series opener.
The Pirates tie their season-best winning streak of four games, as they swept the New York Mets over the weekend, also at PNC Park. They also finish June with a record of 14-13 and get their eighth shutout of the season.
Pittsburgh improves to 36-50 overall and 24-21 at home, while St. Louis falls to 47-39 overall and 21-22 on the road.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz led off for the Pirates in the bottom of the first inning, his first time doing so in 2025 and for the franchise.
He hit a sinker near the lower, inner part of the zone and hit it 408 feet into the center field seats, for a solo home run, giving the Pirates an early lead and hitting his first ever leadoff home run.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen doubled right after the home run and then right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled, but second baseman Nick Gonzales hit into a double play and center fielder Oneil Cruz grounded out.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney walked the first batter, but didn't allow a baserunner over the first five innings, posting four strikeouts.
Catcher Joey Bart led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single and then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa laid down a bunt that he turned into a single as well, putting two runners on for the Pirates with no outs.
Horwitz came through for the Pirates again, hitting a double that scored both Bart and Kiner-Falefa and increasing their advantage to 3-0.
McCutchen grounded to Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, who then threw Horwitz out at third base for the first out.
Reynolds would single and then Gonzales doubled, moving Reynolds to third base and scoring McCutchen to make it 4-0.
Fedde intentionally walked Cruz and then Hayes singled to center field, moving Cruz to third base and scoring both Reynolds and Gonzales, increasing the Pirates' lead to 6-0.
Left fielder Tommy Pham singled right after Hayes, scoring Cruz and making it a six-run inning for the Pirates, leading 7-0.
Heaney struck out both Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggesse and catcher Pedro Pagés, but would allow a single on a full count to center fielder Victor Scott II, ending his no-hit bid in the top of the sixth inning.
He would strikeout left fielder Brendan Donovan, shutting down the Cardinals once again.
Heaney allowed a leadoff single to Winn in the top of the seventh inning, but forced right fielder Alec Burleson into a double play.
He did allow a single to Cardinals first baseman Wilson Contreras and ending his outing after 6.2 innings pitched, 95 pitches thrown, three hits, one walk and no runs allowed and seven strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart came in for the Pirates and threw 3.1 scoreless innings, completing the victory.
The Pirates will look to win the series and keep the winning streak going, as they face the Cardinals for the second game on July 1. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
