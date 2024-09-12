Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes Hopeful List
Rarely does a starting pitcher take the league by storm from the moment they step on the mound in the big leagues.
Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Pirates, that has been the case for them with Paul Skenes.
Skenes is 10-2 with a 2.10 ERA through 20 starts and has struck out a rookie franchise record 151 batters in 120 innings pitched. If it weren't for the stellar season San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill is having, Skenes would likely be the heavy favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year.
ESPN had a bracket to decide MLB's most exciting player with every team getting at least one representative, with Skenes being the player for Pittsburgh. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers each got two players.
In the first round, Skenes matched up with NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio. Skenes got the nod and advanced to the second round, where he faced another division rival.
"In a game that has deemphasized starting pitching to the point that the ace is an endangered species, Skenes is a hulking, sneering strikeout machine with an unmatched ability to create an undeniable buzz around his starts," ESPN wrote.
In the second round, Skenes was matched with Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. While There's no disputing how electric the Pirates' hard-throwing right-hander is every time he toes the slab, De La Cruz advanced to the elite eight.
"Expect to see these two compete in our bracket for years to come, but even the game's most exciting young starting pitcher couldn't stop De La Cruz here," ESPN writes.
De La Cruz is batting .259 and has hit 23 home runs, drove in 65 RBIs and leads MLB with 64 stolen bases.
The Reds shortstop beat Los Angeles Dodgers superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts en route to the championship round but lost to Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Skenes was one of six pitchers to be selected and he was one of the three to advance to the second round. Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal also advanced to the second round, though, they were also eliminated alongside Skenes.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates