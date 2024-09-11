Pirates GM Expects Derek Shelton to Return in 2025
Despite yet another disappointing season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, it doesn't appear that the organization is willing to make sweeping changes to its leadership structure.
Per MLB.com's Alex Stumpf, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington stated that he "fully expects" manager Derek Shelton to remain in that role heading into the 2025 campaign.
Shelton, at least in the eyes of the public, has been on the hot seat for quite some time now. The former Minnesota Twins bench coach was tasked with overseeing a lengthy rebuild when he was hired as Clint Hurdle's replacement ahead of the 2020 season, but he has yet to produce tangible results five years into his tenure in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates owned a league-worst 19-41 record during the 60-game shortened season in '20, though their struggles couldn't all be pinned on a first-year skipper who was dealing with a number of extenuating circumstances, not the least of which included a depleted roster.
Pittsburgh followed that up with back-to-back 100-loss seasons in 2021 and 2022, though that was more or less expected given that the team was still largely devoid of major league talent while the front office was more focused on building up its farm system and accumulating premier draft capital.
The noise surrounding Shelton got a bit louder when the Pirates stumbled down the stretch in 2023 after a strong start and finished with a 76-86 record. It's been more of the same this season, as they currently sit with a 69-76 record after buying at the trade deadline and enduring a dreadful August that pushed them out of playoff contention.
Shelton has received a lot of flack for his poor bullpen management and overall make-up as a big league manager. The team's shortcomings don't all fall on him as he hasn't been dealt the best hand during his time in Pittsburgh, but it's worth questioning if the organization truly has its eyes set on competing in the near future if they decide to hold on to him.
