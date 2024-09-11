Pirates All-Star Plans to Return in 2025
Andrew McCutchen's future has been a topic of much discussion as the 2024 season winds down.
McCutchen, 37, gave an emphatic answer both on and off the field, as a three-run home run proved to be the difference in the Pirates' 6-4 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night at PNC Park. After the game, the Pirates legend revealed his plans to keep playing in 2025.
"Because I can do it,” McCutchen said. “It's plain and simple. I said this earlier. If I don't embarrass myself, then I'm going to continue, keep going and doing it and if I get the opportunity, I'm going to. At the end of the day, that's me personally."
McCutchen's home run was his 20th of the season and further etched him into the Pirates' record books. He became the second player in franchise history to hit at least 20 home runs in a season at 37 years old or older, joining Hall-Of-Famer Willie Stargell. He also surpassed Hall-of-Famer Ralph Kiner with eight seasons of at least 20 home runs, and now only trails Stargell, who accomplished the feat 15 times in his illustrious career.
McCutchen has hit 235 home runs in his career, ranking fourth all-time in Pirates history and only trails arguably the greatest player in franchise history Robery Clemente by five homers. McCutchen also ranks in the top 10 in hits, total bases, doubles and RBIs.
McCutchen is set to be a free agent after this season.
Pittsburgh (69-76) is in the midst of another disappointing season and barring a miracle will miss the playoffs for a ninth straight season. Pittsburgh was in the thick of the playoff race before an abysmal August where it went 8-19 effectively ended its hopes of reaching the postseason.
Winning is among the priorities for McCutchen, but doing so where it all began would make playing in October all that more special for the Pirates legend.
"I would love to win too," McCutchen said. "I haven't done that in a long time and I haven't been in the playoffs in a while here. It would be nice to do it here, and we're a special group of guys. We're a special team. It's there. Just got to piece the puzzle."
