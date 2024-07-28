Pirates' Paul Skenes Meets Another Legendary Pitcher
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes didn't pitch Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but still had a big day at the ballpark, meeting one of the best pitchers to ever do it.
The Diamondbacks started their first ever Hall of Fame for the franchise and inducted two of the best players in their short history, since starting in 1998, inducting left-handed starting pitcher Randy Johnson and outfielder Luis Gonzalez for their inaugural class.
Skenes got the chance to meet Johnson and they took a picture, with the Pirates posting it on Twitter.
Johnson pitched six seasons for the Diamondbacks from 1999-2004, playing an instrumental role in them winning their first ever World Series in seven games against the New York Yankees in 2001.
He won four consecutive National League Cy Young Awards from 1999-2002, one of only two pitchers to ever acheive that feat along with Greg Maddux. He also made five All-Star games, led the MLB in strikeouts five times, ERA three times and also pitched a perfect game on May 18, 2004.
The Diamondbacks retired his No. 51 jersey and when he received his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, he wore a Diamondbacks cap.
Skenes is not anywhere near Johnson, in terms of his accomplishments, but he's had an incredible season so far, just one year removed from the Pirates drafting him No. 1 overall out of LSU.
He has started 12 games since the Pirates called him up on May 11, with a 6-1 record. He also has a 1.93 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 16 earned runs and 97 strikeouts to 13 walks.
Skenes started the All-Star game for the National League, pitching a scoreless first inning. He was the first Pirates pitcher to do so since Jerry Reuss in 1975, 49 years ago.
With Skenes pitching the way he is in 2024, it's hard not to see him develop into one of the best pitchers of all time, putting him in the conversation with players like Johnson.
