Pirates 2B Nick Gonzales Departs Game with Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates continue to deal with injuries as second baseman Nick Gonzales left the game Saturday night on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks with an injury.
Gonzales hit a pitch in the top of the sixth inning off of Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ben Pfaadt and grounded out. While running to first base, he pulled up, grabbing his groin and struggled to make it back to the dugout.
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton chose to take off Gonzales, bringing on Jared Triolo in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Pirates released a statement, saying that they removed Gonzales from the game due to left groin discomfort. They didn't provide anything on his status, as the medical staff was still treating him, but would update when new information came.
Gonzales is one of the better stories for the Pirates since they called him up on May 9, taking hold of the second base positon with his fielding and hitting.
He has hit .264 with 64 hits in 245 at-bats, along with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 39 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 walks to 57 strikeouts in 65 games this season. He also has a .297 on-base percentage, a .392 slugging percentage and a .688 OPS.
The Pirates took him No. 7 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft from New Mexico State. He made his MLB debut in 2023, finishing the season by slashing .209/.268/.348, with 24 hits in 115 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBI and six walks to 36 strikeouts.
Gonzales is one of a few recent injuries for the Pirates, including first baseman Rowdy Tellez is out with back spams and is day-to-day and rookie starting pitcher Jared Jones, who suffered a right lat strain in his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 3.
All-Star oufielder Bryan Reynolds missed his first game of the year back on Wednesday, with back spasms he suffered after getting out of his car. He then went on the MLB Bereavement List on Thursday, keeping him out for at least a week.
