Pirates Blow Lead, Lose to Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates opened up with an early lead, but would not hold on to it, allowing the Arizona Diamondbacks to come back and win, 4-3, on the road at Chase Field in Phoenix Friday night.
Pittsburgh (52-51) lose an important game to Arizona (54-50), who they trail in the National League Wild Card standings. They have still played well coming out of the All-Star break, with four wins out of seven and previously winning their last four series.
The Pirates started the top of the first inning strong, with designated hitter Andrew McCutchen earning a walk and after shorstop Oneil Cruz struck out, second baseman Nick Gonzales signled, moving McCutchen to third base after he started the pitch on a steal.
Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen then hit Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez to load the bases for the Pirates.
Left fielder Joshua Palacios would come through, hitting a low pitch for a single to right field, scoring both McCutchen and Gonazles to make it a 2-0 lead for Pittsburgh.
Catcher Joey Bart kept things going for the Pirates in the top of the second inning, as he hit a blooper that fell just in front of a diving Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Outfielder Michael A. Taylor would attempt a bunt, but it hit off him in fair territory, with the umpire calling him out.
McCutchen smashed a ball into deep right-center field of Chase Field, that bounced off the wall, giving him a double and Bart the chance to score all the way from first base to increase Pittsburgh's advantage to 3-0.
Pirates starting pitcher Luis Ortiz found himself in trouble in the bottom of the second inning, as Gurriel hit a blooper for a single and catcher Gabriel Moreno walked to put two men on for the Diamondbacks with one out.
Ortiz got Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez to strike out, but center fielder Alex Thomas walked on a full count. He did manage to get out of the inning, forcing shorstop Geraldo Pedromo to fly out to McCutchen in center field.
The Diamondbacks began the bottom of the third inning with right fielder Corbin Carroll hitting it into right field and speeding into third base for a triple. Marte would hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Carroll to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Taylor doubled in the top of the forth inning and then stole third base with two outs. McCutchen would fly out, ending a chance for the Pirates to extend their lead.
The Diamondbacks looked to score again in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Gurriel singling, but Moreno grounded out, still making it to first, allowing Suarez to hit a blooper and move him to second base. Cruz would turn the double play on a ground ball from Thomas, ending the inning.
Joc Pederson hit a solo home run, cutting the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ortiz then walked Walker, which led Pirates manager Derek Shelton to go to the bullpen and bringing in right-handed Carmen Mlodzinski.
Mlodzinski struggled out of the bullpen, allowing hits to Gurriel and Moreno, scoring Walker from second base to tie it at 3-3 and moving Gurriel to third base with no outs.
Suarez then lined out right to Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who immediately threw it to first base, getting Moreno out after he failed to tag back for a double play.
Mlodzinski then put a slider into the dirt that Bart couldn't control, allowing Gurriel to score and give the Diamonbacks a 4-3 lead.
The Pirates started off the seventh inning with two walks from Bart and Taylor, forcing Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to take out Gallen after 100 pitches.
Diamondbacks brought out right-handed pitcher Kevin Ginkel, who struck out both McCutchen and Cruz and then got Gonzales to ground out to keep his team in front.
The Pirates got two runners on base against Diamondbacks right-handed Ryan Thompson who hit Palacios and then Hayes singled with one out.
Thompson held the Pirates scoreless, getting left fielder Jack Suwinski to ground into a fielder's choice and then Bart to strikeout.
Arizona closer Paul Sewald, struck out Taylor, forcing McCutchen to pop out, but Cruz kept Pittsburgh alive with a single to center field. Sewald would get the save, striking out Gonzales to win the game.
Pittsburgh finished the game 1-for-11 in scoring position, and will need to improve on that if they want to win more contests going forward.
The Pirates will look to bounce back against the Diamondbacks in game two of the series Saturday night with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. (EST).
