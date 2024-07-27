Pirates Remove Rowdy Tellez From Diamondbacks Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates chose to remove starting first baseman Rowdy Tellez from their game Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, due to injury.
The Pirates announced that Tellez suffered from back spasms, leading to the medical staff to examine him and treat him. They also announced his status is day-to-day.
Diamondbacks starting pitcher in right-hander Zac Gallen hit Tellez on his hand in the top of the first inning. Medical staff and Pirates manager Derek Shelton looked at him, but decided to keep him on.
Tellez struggled in his next at-bat in the top of the third inning, laboring through and eventually fouling out to Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno.
Shelton took Tellez out shortly after and put utilityman Connor Joe in his place.
Tellez has hit .249 this season, with 62 hits in 249 at-bats, along with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 36 RBI and 19 walks to 56 strikeouts. He also has a .299 on-base percentage, .398 slugging percentage and .697 OPS.
He played with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2018-21, before they traded him to NL Central rival in the Milwaukee Brewers for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis in July 2021. Tellez spent 2021-23 with the Brewers
He signed with the Pirates on a one-year contract worth $3.2 million and $4 million with incentives.
Tellez had a rough start to the season, but his recent play, including hitting over .300 in July, has started to lead to great reception from the home fans.
