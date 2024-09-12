Look: Pirates' Paul Skenes Meets Steelers' T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes met one of the best players in football in Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt.
The two met down at the Steelers' training facility down on the South Side at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Watt gave Skenes his jersey he wore in the 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road last weekend, including a clean jeresy he could wear whenever, while Skenes gave him his jersey and an "Electric Factory" shirt, featuring Skenes and teammate Jared Jones.
Skenes also got to meet Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and had a brief discussion with him, where Tomlin complimented Skenes on his work ethic and preparation before games. He also met a few Steelers' players, including defensive tackle Dean Lowry, who told Skenes he saw him pitch recently.
Skenes is having an incredible rookie season and is looking to try and win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
He starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
Skenes would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
He dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the MLB on May 11 of this season.
Skenes has excelled in 2024 since his call-up in early May, with a 10-2 record in 20 starts, a 2.10 ERA in 120.0 innings pitched, 151 strikeouts to 31 walks, holding hitters to a .204 batting average, along with a 0.99 WHIP and a 11.33 K/9.
Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and will likely go down as one of the greatest to ever do it if he keeps performing on the level he has.
He has started 105 games in his eight seasons with the Steelers, with 405 tackles (293 solo), 97.5 sacks, 109 tackles for loss, 201 quarterback hits, seven interceptions, 27 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.
Watt won NFL Defesnive Player of the Year in 2021, setting an NFL record with 22.5 sacks in a season, and led the NFL with 23 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.
He also has earned. four First Team All-Pro honors, (2019-21, 2023), six time Pro Bowl honoree from 2018-23, won the Deacon Jones Award for most sacks in the league three times (2020-21, 2023) and co-lead the NFL with eight forced fumbles in 2019.
Pirates and Steelers fans will hope that Skenes and Watt continue to stick around and keep playing for their repsective teams for the forseeable future.
