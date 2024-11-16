Pirates Prospects Conclude AFL Season With Blowout Loss
Eight Pittsburgh Pirates prospects had their season in the Arizona Fall League ended brutally, s the Scottsdale Scorpions getting blown out by the Salt River Rafters 13-4 in the Play-In Semifinals.
Six Pirates prospects saw the field on Friday, with three pitchers taking the mound and left-handed hitting outfield prospect Sammy Siani, infield prospect Kervin Pichardo and catching prospect Geovanny Planchart in the lineup. Between right-handed pitchers Derek Diamond, Brandan Bidois and Valentin Linarez, they allowed eight runs (six earned) over six innings of work. Siani, Pichardo and Planchart combined to go 1-11 with one run scored, two walks and three strikeouts.
Scottsdale ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and had won 11 of its last 13 games to be one of the top three teams to advance to the play-in. Salt River will face the Surprise Saguaros in the championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Diamond got the start and was in immediate trouble. The Pirates right-handed pitching prospect walked New York Yankees infield prospect Caleb Durbin to begin the game and he came around to score after a single from Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Tommy Troy and a throwing error from Pichardo. Troy advanced to second base on the throw.
After another walk, Diamond gave up a three-run home run to Yankees outfield prospect Garrett Martin to put Scottsdale down 4-0 before recording a single out. Diamond retired the next three batters to escape the inning without further damage.
Bidois entered relief and also found himself in trouble not long into his outing. With one out, he walked a batter and then allowed back-to-back doubles, though, Siani and Pichardo had a successful relay to Planchart to throw out Durbin at home and allow just one run. Troy came around to score after his double on a single from Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Kala'i Rosario.
Bidois retired the side in order in his final two innings of work.
Linarez entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and gave up a leadoff double to Troy. After another error allowed Rosario to each base and Troy to advance to third, Linarez struck out Martin and walked Colorado Rockies infield prospect Ryan Ritter to load the bases. Linarez got the ground ball he needed and Scottsdale got the force out at second, but another throwing error from Pichardo allowed two runs to score to extend Salt River's lead to 8-0.
Linarez got his next four outs via strikeout to escape without allowing any earned runs. Scottsdale trailed 13-0 before scoring four runs across the final two innings.
Siani was 1-5 and struck out twice with his lone hit of the night being a single to center field. Pichardo and Planchart were each 0-3, though the Pirates catching prospect walked and came around to score in the ninth inning.
