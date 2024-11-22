Pirates' Paul Skenes Received MVP Vote
Even with the lofty expectations that were placed upon Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, few would have expected him to have the success he had as a rookie.
Skenes received an eighth-place vote for National League MVP, etching him among the elite few who also received votes for the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Sarah Langs reported that the Pirates' hard-throwing right-hander was just the 10th pitcher to achieve the feat, joining the following pitchers; Devin Williams (2020), Craig Kimbrel (2011), Justin Verlander (2006), Roy Oswalt (2001), Gregg Olson (1989), Dwight Gooden (1984), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Carl Morton (1970).
Valenzuela is the only pitcher in MLB history to win the Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young award in the same season.
Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 first-place votes and beating out San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, who received the other seven. The Pirates ace finished in third place for the NL Cy Young award, trailing Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale, who won the award, and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, who finished in second place. Skenes received one vote for second place, 13 votes for third place, three votes for fourth place and four votes for fifth place.
Skenes was the first pitcher in franchise history to win the Rookie of the Year and the second player to accomplish the feat, joining outfielder Jason Bay in 2004.
Skenes put together one of the best rookie seasons in baseball history, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts and he set a franchise record for strikeouts as a rookie with 170 over his 133 innings pitched. The 2023 first-overall pick was the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star Game since Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Hideo Nomo in 1995.
Skenes was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates