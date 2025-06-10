Pirates Offense Explodes in Win Over Marlins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates offense had one of its best performances of the season as they defeated the Miami Marlins 10-3 at PNC Park.
This makes four straight wins for the Pirates, their longest streak of the season, as they swept the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, June 6-8. The Pirates improve to 27-40 overall and 18-18 at home, while the Marlins fall to 24-40 overall and 10-20 on the road.
The Pirates last had four straight wins when they won the series finale over the Washington Nationals on Sept. 8 and then swept the Marlins, both at PNC Park in 2024.
It is also just the second win for Pittsburgh over Miami, as they lost three of the four games in the first series of the season at loanDepot Park, March 27-30.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows allowed a leadoff single in the top of the first inning to Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards. He then struck out right fielder Jesus Sánchez and Pirates catcher Brett Sullivan threw out Edwards on a steal attempt for a 2-6 double play.
The Marlins would take the lead early, as shortstop Otto Lopez smashed a four-seam fastball up in on the hands for a solo home run, 1-0 in the top of the second inning.
Burrows allowed a single to Marlins designated hitter Herbierto Hernández and walked Edwards with one out in the top of the third inning. He would escape unscathed, as he got Sánchez to pop out and then struck out catcher Agustín Ramíez.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning, as Sullivan walked, shortstop Jared Triolo singled and center fielder Oneil Cruz walked.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen would chop a ball that Marlins starting right-handed pitcher Eury Pérez couldn't come up with. McCutchen reached first base safely and Sullivan scored, as the Pirates tied it up 1-1.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds then came through with a hit that split Marlins center fielder Dane Edwards and Sánchez, earning a bases-clearing triple, giving the Pirates a 4-1 lead.
Burrows would allow a leadoff double to Hernández in the top of the fifth inning. Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales committed an error on the next at-bat, putting runners on the corners, and then Burrows got a fly out, which turned into a sacrifice fly, as the Marlins cut the deficit to 4-2.
He ended his night after 4.1 pitches, tying his season high of six strikeouts, as Pirates manager Don Kelly went to the bullpen for the rest of the game.
The Pirates offense got going again in the bottom of the sixth inning, as first baseman Spencer Horwitz led off with a double.
Gonzales and left fielder Adam Frazier then hit back-to-back singles, as Horwitz scored to make it 5-2 to Pittsburgh.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes then laid down a bunt, which Marlins third baseman Connor Norby threw way wide of first baseman Liam Hicks.
Gonzales scored on that error and then Sánchez threw it way wide of Ramírez at home plate, allowing Frazier to come home on another error and increase the Pirates lead to 7-2.
Sullivan would hit a fly ball and scored Hayes, who made it to third base on both errors, for a sacrifice fly, as the Pirates led 8-2.
He came through again for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh inning, with an RBI-single with the bases loaded, pushing his team's advantage to 9-2.
Both teams added one more run, as Norby hit an RBI-double, that was almost a two-run home run off the right field wall, and Horwitz scored Reynolds on a ground out to make it 10-3.
The 10 runs the Pirates scored tie their season-high, which they also achieved in a 10-3 win over the Nationals at PNC Park on April 14 and then a 10-1 victory vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28.
McCutchen and Frazier both led the Pirates with three hits, while the three RBIs for Reynolds tie his season high.
The Pirates will go for the series' win in the next game against the Marlins on June 10. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
