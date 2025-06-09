Pirates vs. Marlins Starting in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will begin their series at PNC Park later than expected, due to the weather.
The Pirates announced that they are in a rain delay and that they pushed back the start time 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms are around the Pittsburgh area and could potentially delay the game further, or completely miss and allow the game starting at its new time.
The Pirates have dealt with four rain delays on this most recent homestand, with Pittsburgh seeing storms and rain overall this past week.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates also had two rain delays in their previous series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started 10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This serves as the ninth rain delay this season, with the four other rain delays taking place during May.
This includes back-to-back rain delays against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates' other rain delay before a game came vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with first pitch taking place 15 minutes later, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
There is only one rain delay the Pirates dealt with during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
Pittsburgh is 3-5 in rain delay games, with a win 4-0 win over the Mets and then two wins over the Phillies in the most recent rain delays, 5-4 on a walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 8.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
