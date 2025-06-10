Pirates Bullpen Arm Named Top Trade Candidate
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen arm has improved over this season, leading MLB teams coming in and inquiring about his services.
Theo DeRosa of MLB.com named nine reliever trade candidates that playoff-bound teams may target this season, placing Pirates right-handed pitcher David Bednar in there.
DeRosa wrote about Bednar's low salary and extra year of team control, plus him playing better in recent weeks as reasons teams may come in for him this campaign.
"Bednar has bounced back from a demotion to Triple-A early in the season, lowering his ERA to 3.74 and allowing just one earned run in his past nine outings," DeRosa wrote. "The 30-year-old is making an arbitration salary of $5.9 million in 2025 and is under contract for next year, too. The extra year of control could drive up Bednar’s price at the Deadline -- if the Pirates decide to part with the closer, who saved an NL-best 39 games with a 2.00 ERA in 2023."
Bednar struggled early on this season, especially in the opening series vs. the Miami Marlins, as he suffered two losses and had a 27.00 ERA.
These struggles came after a bad campaign in 2024, where a 3-8 record, a 5.77 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched in 62 games, 23 saves and seven blown saves in 30 opportunities, while also losing his starting job as closer.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1, where he allowed just one hit and no runs with seven strikeouts over five outings.
Bednar came back up on April 19 and has spent the remainder of this season with the Pirates, pitching like he did during his All-Star season in 2023.
He has appeared in 22 games, posting a 2.61 ERA over 20.2 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts to three walks, with seven saves in seven opportunities. He has 17 scoreless appearances, including his last seven on the mound.
The Pirates are currently 27-40 overall, 13.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place of the National League Central Division, 11.5 games behind in the NL Wild Card race and the fifth worst record in the MLB.
If the Pirates don't get into playoff contention by the trade deadline at the end of July, it won't come as a surprise if other teams come asking for Bednar.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates