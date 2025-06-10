Drake Dons Snazzy Pirates Jacket
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some high-profile fans that come from the local area, but their merchandise is well-known and donned from celebrities far and wide.
Multi-platinum rapper Drake recently wore a Pittsburgh Pirates jacket, posting it to his Instagram story back on June 7. The jacket has the iconic Pirates "P" on the left side of it, then both red and yellow stripes on each shoulder.
The Toronto-based rapper is of course, a Toronto Blue Jays fan, but is known for his fashion sense, displaying his basketball court-sized closet full of clothing.
Drake has toured in Pittsburgh, doing so four times. His first tour, "Away from Home Tour" in 2010, he visited numerous nearby colleges and universities, including Slippery Rock, West Virginia and Penn State.
He toured twice at First Niagara Pavillion, now known as The Pavilion at Star Lake, in Burgettstown, Pa. His first appearance was on May 26, 2012 on the "Club Paradise Tour" and then came back co-headinling "Drake vs. Lil Wayne" with fellow multi-platinum artist Lil Wayne on Aug. 8, 2014.
Drake started the "Would You Like a Tour?" tour on Oct. 18, 2013 at Consol Energy Center, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL, bringing out local rapper Wiz Khalifa for his smash hit, "Black and Yellow."
He returned twice to the same venue for his most recent stops in Pittsburgh, bringing his "Summer Sixteen Tour" on Aug. 17, 2016, with fellow top-tier rapper Future co-headlining.
His most recent visit was for the "It's All A Blur Tour", which he co-headlined with rapper J. Cole, performing two nights, Feb. 16-17, 2024 at the now-named PPG Paints Arena, selling out both nights.
The Pirates have had numerous celebrities throw out first pitches before, including rappers in Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Former LSU/Team USA Gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Livvy Dunne, who is the current girlfriend of Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes, also regularly attends his starts at PNC Park and on the road, showing support for her boyfriend across the country.
