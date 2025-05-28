Pirates Offense, Paul Skenes Dominate Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their best offensive outings of the season and right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes excelled in a 10-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
The Pirates win back-to-back games, after their 9-6 comeback victory on May 27, as they take the series over the Diamondbacks. This is the first road series the Pirates have won in 2025.
Pittsburgh also improves to 21-36 overall, 8-20 on the road and is 6-4 over their past 10 games. Arizona drops to 27-29 overall and 14-15 at home.
The Pirates got going in the top of the second inning, as left fielder Alexander Canario walked and first baseman Spencer Horwitz singled, putting runners on the corners with one out.
Catcher Henry Davis came through again for the Pirates, hitting a single and scoring Canario to give his team a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates wouldn't get any more runs in the inning, as third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes fouled out and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into a double play.
Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds made it to first base safely on an error from Diamondbacks second baseman Jordan Lawlar to leadoff the top of the fourth inning.
Reynolds made it to third base on back-to-back groundouts, but Davis flew out to end that chance.
The Pirates loaded the bases to start the top of the fifth inning, as Hayes walked and both Kiner-Falefa and second baseman Jared Tirolo hit back-to-back singles.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz grounded to Lawlar at second base, who looked to turn a double play, but instead, threw a poor ball that went past shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and went into left field. This allowed both Hayes and Kiner-Falefa to score, increasing the Pirates' advantage to 3-0.
The Pirates failed to score afterwards, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen struckout, Reynolds lined out and then Canario struckout.
Diamondbacks right-handed starting pitcher Zach Gallen continued struggling against the Pirates offense in the top of the sixth inning.
He walked Horwtiz, gave up a single to Davis and then another single to Hayes, scoring Horwitz and making it 4-0.
The Diamondbacks went to the bullpen for right-handed pitcher Juan Morillo, but he didn't fare any better against the Pirates.
Kiner-Falefa hit a double down the first base line, scoring both Hayes and Davis, as the Pirates held a 6-0 lead.
Triolo reached first base on a single, moving Kiner-Falefa to third base, and then Triolo stole second.
Cruz would strikeout and McCutchen grounded out, but Kiner-Falefa scored. Reynolds then ripped a ball, 109.8 mph into right field that went past Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll, allowing him to get a triple and for Triolo to score, making it 8-0 to the Pirates.
Skenes, who only got nine runs of support over his past five starts, thanked his offense by dominating on the mound vs. the Diamondbacks.
He allowed just four hits and no runs, while striking out seven batters over 95 pitches in 6.2 innings.
This marked his first win and scoreless outing for the Pirates, since a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 25.
Cruz capped off the win for the Pirates with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, putting them up 10-0. He is now up to 12 home runs on the season and has hit four in the past six games.
The 10 runs the Pirates scored ties the most they've scored in a game this season since a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14.
Pinch-hitter Tim Tawa broke the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning for Arizona, with a solo home run off of Pittsburgh left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki.
The Pirates get the next day off, before starting a three-game series vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, May 30-June 1.
