Pirates' Paul Skenes Excels in Shutout of Tigers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes befuddled the Detroit Tigers throughout his outing, leading to the 3-0 shutout series opener win at PNC Park.
The Pirates get their first win after the All-Star break, as they suffered a sweep against the Chicago White Sox at home, July 18-20, making it their first win since a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 13.
Skenes made his first start since July 11 vs. the Twins, where he only allowed two runs, but took a loss in the 2-1 defeat. He also started for the National League in the All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15, throwing a scorless inning against the American League.
He had a great start to this game, with three quick outs, including striking out Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene, who he also struck out in the All-Star Game.
The Pirates got going offensively, as first baseman Spencer Horwitz led off with a single and second baseman Nick Gonzales did the same with two outs, but they failed to score.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes led off with a single in the bottom of the second inning for the Pirates, but left fielder Jack Suwinski struck out and catcher Henry Davis just missed a home run, as his ball fell just short on the warning track for an out.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked and then Horwitz singled on a blooper to right field, scoring Hayes and putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked, loading the bases, and then right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled to right field, scoring both Kiner-Falefa and Horwitz, as the Pirates extended their lead to 3-0.
Skenes allowed a leadoff double to Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows in the top of the third inning. He then got a fly out, almost got out with a double play, but third baseman Colt Keith got to first base just in time, then struck out second baseman Gleyber Torres, just as he did in the All-Star Game, ending that scoring chance.
The Pirates had two baserunners in the bottom of the third inning, as Hayes singled with one out and Davis walked with two outs, but Kiner-Falefa popped up, concluding the inning.
Skenes would allow two baserunners in the top of the fourth inning, a single to Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson and hitting catcher Dillon Dingler with a pitch, but struck out Greene, forced right fielder Zack McKinstry to pop out and struck out Meadows, keeping the road team scoreless.
He finished his outing after six innings, allowing no runs, three hits and one walk, while posting six strikeouts over 86 pitches.
This marked just the fifth win for Skenes all season over 21 outings, his first since a 10-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28 and just his second at PNC Park, along with a 10-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on April 14.
It was also his eighth scoreless outing of the season and his third in July, with an 0.86 ERA in the month.
Right-handed pitchers in rookie Braxton Ashcraft and Dennis Santana threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, and David Bednar completed the win and got the save, his 14th in 14 opportunities in 2025.
The Pirates will look to win their first series of the month in the second game of the series vs. the Tigers on July 22. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
