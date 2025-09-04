Pirates' Paul Skenes Taking on Defending Champion Dodgers
The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-77) are looking to sweep the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (78-61) at PNC Park on Thursday evening. Buccos fans should feel fairly confident going into the series finale, as National League Cy Young award favorite Paul Skenes takes the mound for his twenty-ninth start of the season.
Tonight's game also features one of the most anticipated individual matchups of the 2025 MLB season: Skenes versus Shohei Ohtani.
This will mark the fourth career meeting between the Pirates' flame-throwing right-hander and the Dodgers' two-way phenomenon, a matchup that has quickly developed into one of baseball's must-see attractions .
Thursday's series finale will feature the marquee matchup that has baseball enthusiasts forgetting that the NFL season kicks off the same night. Skenes (9-9, 2.05 ERA) will take the mound looking to continue his dominance this season.
The 23-year-old phenom has established himself as one of baseball's premier pitchers in his second season, boasting a 0.95 WHIP with 187 strikeouts in 167 innings pitched. He's the clear favorite for the National League Cy Young award, and it would take a disastrous final month for him to lose that grasp. Skenes' mastery of MLB hitters to start his career cannot be overstated by words, and even the numbers are starting to fail to represent his ascendancy.
Standing between Skenes and another quality start will be the defending World Series champion Dodgers and Ohtani, who has been having another remarkable season. The three-time MVP (2021, 2022 and 2024) is hitting .276 with 45 home runs and 85 RBIs while posting a .986 OPS. Ohtani's extraordinary ability to impact games at the plate makes him a unique challenge for any pitcher, but history suggests Skenes has figured out how to approach this generational talent.
For the Pirates, manager Don Kelly made three changes from his lineup last night, including moving slugging outfielder Oneil Cruz to the bench.
The Dodgers are starting two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound, one of the most effective left-handed pitchers in Major League Baseball. Cruz has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season, managing only a .107 batting average and only one home run.
Jared Triolo stays at shortstop and at leadoff, after hitting two doubles and driving two runs in the 9-7 win over the Dodgers in the series opener on Sept. 2.
Nick Gonzales will stay at second base, but moves up to second in the lineup. Veteran Bryan Reynolds, who homered last night, retains right field and the three-hole.
Tommy Pham, looking to continue his strong second half, will bat cleanup and play left field. Andrew McCutchen returns to the designated hitter spot and will bat fifth. He also homered last night.
Rookie Nick Yorke will get his second start of the series at first base, and will bat sixth.
Alexander Canario will replace Cruz in center and bat seventh. Henry Davis will take over for Joey Bart behind the plate, batting eighth.
Rookie Cam Devanney will again bat ninth and play third base. He notched his first career big league hit last night.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. There was rain falling in Pittsburgh throughout the day, but it's expected to clear up before gametime. Be sure to follow Pirates ON SI on X for updates regarding the game status.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers (9/4/25)
SS Jared Triolo
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Nick Yorke
CF Alexander Canario
C Henry Davis
3B Cam Devanney
