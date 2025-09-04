Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Surpasses Franchise Legend
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen has continued establishing himself as one of the greatest Pittsburgh Pirates this season and recently moved up another franchise leaderboard in 2025.
McCutchen walked twice in the 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Sept. 2 at PNC Park, getting his 59th and 60th walks of the season.
It also marked his 877th and 878th walks in his time with the Pirates, moving him into fourth place on the franchise leaderboard, surpassing Hall of Famer Honus Wagner (1900-1917).
Pirates manager Don Kelly has worked with McCutchen over these last three seasons and also was playing during McCutchen's early days. Kelly praised McCutchen for his great plate discipline this season and how he's gotten even better as he's gotten older.
“He’s unbelievable," Kelly said. "Typically, when he takes a pitch, you know it’s a ball. He’s always ready. He’s always ready to hit. He’s got a great eye. He’s got a great approach. Every at-bat that he takes when he goes up there is a professional at-bat. He’s got one of the best eyes. It shows that he’s fourth all-time in Pirates history in walks.”
McCutchen leads the Pirates with those 60 walks this season, just one ahead of center fielder Oneil Cruz with 59 walks in second place.
He led the Pirates with 58 walks in 2024, one ahead of right fielder Bryan Reynolds with 57, and tied for the team-lead with 75 in 2023 with outfielder Jack Suwinski, all in the three seasons since his return.
McCutchen also led the Pirates with 70 walks in 2010, 89 walks in 2011, 70 walks in 2012, 78 walks in 2013, 84 walks in 2014, 98 walks in 2015, 69 walks in 2016 and 73 walks in 2017, marking all 11 full-length seasons he's spent in Pittsburgh.
Kelly said that while you can improve your plate discipline throughout your career in the MLB, players like McCutchen just have something that separates themselves from their peers.
“I think you can get better at it," Kelly said. "The more you dive in and the more pitches you see and the experience you have, being able to recognize pitches and understand what pitchers are trying to do to you now, you’re not going to be able to turn guys into Andrew McCutchen. To get to that level, there’s an innateness to it."
"But I think you can get better at plate discipline and recognizing pitches and attacking pitches that you should. But when we’re talking about Cutch, that’s at such an elite level of plate discipline and decision-making. I don’t believe you’re going to be able to teach somebody to be that good.”
McCutchen has moved up a few other franchise leaderboards this season, providing more incredible moments for Pirates fans all 2025.
He surpassed right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72) on the home runs list, with a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, moving up to third all-time with his 241th home run.
His three-run home run vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1 moved him ahead of second baseman Bill Mazeroski (1956-72) on the Pirates' all-time RBIs, putting him in fifth place.
McCutchen eclipsed Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn back on May 30 vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, who had 1,709 hits with the Pirates over 10 seasons from (1932-41), by moving into ninth place on the franchise's all-time hits list, currently with 1,770.
He also moved ahead of Vaughn and into 10th place on the Pirates' all-time runs scored list early in the season on April 7 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, currently at 980.
McCutchen also took over from Hall of Fame outfielder Lloyd Waner (1927-41) for seventh place on the Pirates all-time total bases list, currently sitting at 2,911.
Total bases measure how many bases a player gets per hit. A single is one base, a double is two bases, a triple is three bases and a home run is four bases.
Pirates teammate in infielder Jared Triolo said that he asked for pointers from McCutchen on his plate discipline and said that his ability to get on base, especially with walks, is incredibly impressive.
"Yeah, I think, he's known for having one of the best eyes in the league and everybody likes getting the big hit and walks aren't as sexy, but I think he takes a lot of pride in walking and getting on base for everybody and does a good job of it," Triolo said.
