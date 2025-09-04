Pirates Promote Rising Infielder Prospect
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has had a solid season and earned an opportunity at a higher level.
The Pirates promoted infielder Yordanny De Los Santos from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro on Sept. 3, according to his transactions log.
De Los Santos spent all of 2025 with Bradenton prior to his promotion, slashing .249/.311/.388 for an OPS of .699 in 116 games, with 115 hits, 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, 40 walks to 137 strikeouts and 51 stolen bases on 65 attempts.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florids State League, including eighth in slugging percentage, 15th in batting average and 16th in OPS. He also ranked first in games played and at-bats (462), second in doubles and stolen bases, tied for fifth in home runs, tied for sixth in RBIs and seventh in runs (62).
His stolen bases rank second amongst Pirates minor league players, with only top prospect Konnor Griffin, who has 64 stolen bases across Bradenton, Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, having more.
De Los Santos featured mostly at shortstop in Bradenton this season, starting 62 of 65 games there, but also played second base, starting 26 contests, plus 16 starts in 17 games at third base and 10 starts as designated hitter.
He joins a Greensboro team that is likely headed to the postseason, as they have a 42-20 record in the second half of their season, 3.5 games ahead of Hudson Valley in first place of the South Atlantic League North Division.
MLB Pipeline ranks De Los Santos 14th overall in the Pirates system and the second best at Greensboro.
Other top prospects that De Los Santos will play with at Greensboro includes shortstop Sammy Stafura (Seventh Overall), who came in the Ke'Bryan Hayes trade with the Cincinnati Reds, plus catcher Easton Carmichael (20th overall), first baseman Jared Jones (27th overall) and catcher/first baseman Axiel Plaz (29th overall).
The Pirates signed De Los Santos for $1.2 million on Jan. 15, 2022 from Guerra in the Dominican Republic.
The 20 year-old started out with the Dominican Summer League Pirates Gold Team in 2022, where he slashed .258/.372/.363 for an OPS of .735 in 59 games, 49 hits in 190 at-bats, 15 doubles, one triple, one home run, 38 RBIs, 32 walks to 45 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases in 17 games.
De Los Santos didn't start playing with the Florida Complex League Pirates until June 5, 2023, but excelled early, slashing .328/.397/.463 for an OPS of .860 in 17 games, earning promotion to Bradenton.
He then struggled at just 18 years old in Single-A, slashing .184/.322/.256 for an OPS of .578 in 38 games, which put him back with the FCL Pirates to start the 2024 season.
De Los Santos started in early May 2024 and slashed .344/.407/.505 for an OPS of .912 in 57 games with the FCL Pirates, rejoining with Bradenton on July 31, where he struggled again, slashing .195/.300/.264 for an OPS of .564 in 25 games.
He also has a younger brother, Johan De Los Santos, in the Pirates system, who recently turned 17 years old and signed for $2.25 million on Jan. 15,
De Los Santos now has a great opportunity to play in some important games with Greensboro and proves he belongs at a higher level, showing a promising future for the youngster.
