Pirates Rookie Relishes First MLB Hit
PITTSBURGH — A first hit in an MLB career marks the start of a new beginning for a baseball player, even if it longer than originally thought for one Pittsburgh Pirates rookie.
Pirates third baseman Cam Devanney finally got his first hit, singling off of Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan in the bottom of the second inning of a 3-0 win at PNC Park on Sept. 3.
Devanney went a little out of the strike zone for that hit, hitting an 88.1 mph slider off the outside edge, but still got want he wanted most and off a pitcher he has familiarity with.
“Yeah, I mean super-cool," Devanney said. "I even know Emmet from this offseason, pretty good to get an opportunity to get it off him.”
The Pirates called up Devanney from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 30 during their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
He made his first MLB start in the series finale on Aug. 31, playing at third base in place of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who the Toronto Blue Jays claimed off of waivers.
Devanney finished 0-3 vs. the Red Sox in his MLB debut, with a walk and two strikeouts, then went 0-for-4 in the series opener vs. the Dodgers on Sept. 2.
This hit for Devanney is not only a moment of pride, but also serves a moment of relief, as he doesn't have the stress of the first hit and can focus on what got him to this moment.
“Just incredible," Devanney said. Three days in the big leagues to go without a hit is a really long time, just getting it out of the way is really awesome.”
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Devanney for his work since he earned that first call-up, especially with his work at third base early, almost throwing out 2024 NL MVP and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani at first base in the seventh inning on a difficult play.
"Yeah, that was awesome," Kelly said. "He took some really good swings in Boston. Felt like he got sped up maybe a little bit yesterday at home. Was able to slow it down today and almost made a heck of a play on Ohtani. That's a really tough ball with as fast as he is."
The Pirates landed Devanney in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 16, sending utility man and second baseman Adam Frazier the other way.
Devanney spent all his time with Indianapolis before his call-up, slashing .256/.327/.361 for an OPS of .688 in 34 games, with 34 hits in 113 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 walks to 37 strikeouts.
It's been a long year for Devanney, but he's exactly where he wants to be and he's still in awe that he's on an MLB team's roster.
“Just a marathon, it’s been surreal," Devanney said on finally making it to the MLB. "Everything I could have hoped for honestly. It’s been a crazy three days. I don’t even have words for it.”
Devanney started the last three games at third base, but played mostly at shortstop in his minor league career, with 397 starts in 402 games.
He now holds the third base position for the rest of 2025, as the Pirates traded long-time third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 and recently put Kiner-Falefa on waivers, who played there after the Pirates traded Hayes.
Devanney has experience playing third base, with 13 starts in 14 games at Indianapolis and 104 starts in 114 games at the position in the minor leagues, but is still getting better there each game.
“Sure, that’s obviously the case here," Devanney said. "I’m fairly new to third, definitely some growing pains, but I think I’m settling in. Every day I’m out there, I’m feeling better.”
The journey to the MLB started the Milwaukee Brewers took Devanney in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Elon and took five years in the minor leagues before earning that MLB opportunity.
Devanney, now at 28 years old, is with the Pirates and has a chance to show that he belongs at the MLB level permanently going foward, thanks to all the hard work he put in over the last few seasons.
“In terms of actual reflection, I’ll probably do that privately," Devanney said on his journey. "When I think about all the effort it took to get here, it’s pretty cool.”
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates