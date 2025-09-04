Pirates Starting Pitcher Takes Major Step in Recovery
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher received great news and will progress with a crucial part of their comeback from injury.
Right-handed pitcher Jared Jones saw Dr. Keith Meister on Sept. 2, where he received clearance to begin a light throwing program, according to Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk.
"Very encouraged with his progress, very encouraged with the overall range of motion and strength,” Tomczyk said. “He’s on track for our original projection of returning to game activity around 10 to 12 months. So very, very encouraging for Jared."
The throwing program for Jones begins with one-handed and two-handed plyometric exercises, which he has already done and responded well.
He will start out 45-to-60 feet and then build up volume, with 25 throws and rests in between. The program will help him gradual program from 45 feet to 60 feet to 90 feet to 120 feet for the majority of the time, building up his strength.
Jones also lives in Florida and prefers to be in Bradenton, where the Pirates Spring Training facility is located. There is also a rehab team in Bradenton, that will work with Jones as he comes back from this injury.
He underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which the Pirates confirmed will keep him out for 10-12 months, around March-May 2026. Meister completed the procedure in Dallas on May 21.
While this surgery isn't Tommy John, it's still a long-term injury that will keep Jones out for the at least the first portion of next season.
Jones pitched for the Pirates during Spring Training, 12 innings over four starts, but experienced elbow discomfort during a bullpen session in late March, which forced him to miss his final Spring Training start.
The Pirates found out the UCL sprain and didn't have Jones throw for up to six weeks. Jones would eventually start throwing back on April 30, but dealt with a setback and chose surgery.
The timeline for his surgery, which is still around 10-12 months, puts the target comeback date around March-May 2026.
Jones ended his 2024 season, his first full campaign in the MLB, with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .232.
He dealt with a right lat strain, that kept him out from early July to late August from pitching for the Pirates.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke back on Aug. 17 on his radio show that he envisions Jones as a part of the starting rotation in 2026 and going forward.
Pittsburgh has a current starting rotation of right-handers in All-Star Paul Skenes and veteran Mitch Keller, as well as Johan Oviedo, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows, who have also worked out of the bullpen.
The Pirates also recently brought up the top pitching prospect in baseball in right-hander Bubba Chandler and could have up left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco next year.
Jones could return next season fully healthy and ready to go for the Pirates, while also bolstering one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.
