Watch: Pirates Pitcher Receives 2023 World Series Ring
It wasn't all bad for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field.
Pirates reliever Aroldis Chapman received his World Series ring from the Rangers before the game. Chapman was traded to Texas last season after beginning the year with the Kansas City Royals last season.
Chapman made nine appearances for the Rangers in the playoffs last season, pitched eight innings, struck out six batters and had a 2.25 ERA. In the regular season, he pitched in 30 games for Texas, pitched 29 innings, struck out 50 batters and had four saves and a 3.72 ERA.
For the Pirates this season, Chapman is 4-4 and has appeared in 51 games, pitched 45.2 innings, struck out 73 batters and has a 3.35 ERA and four saves.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager accounted for all of the offense hitting a solo and three-run homer to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Seager has hit 28 home runs this season.
In the top of the fourth, Pittsburgh third baseman Jared Triolo hit his sixth homer of the season, a three-run home run to cut the lead to one, and that ended up being the final score.
Pirates catcher Joey Bart and Billy McKinney, who was just called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, had multi-hit games.
Pirates starter Luis Ortiz was the losing pitcher, as he gave up four runs over six innings of work and struck out seven batters. Dennis Santana and Jalen Beeks combined to pitch two scoreless innings and strike out four batters out of the bullpen.
Jose Ureña was the winning pitcher for Texas, pitching four shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out three batters. Kirby Yates earned his 22nd save of the season, pitching a 1-2-3 inning and striking out two batters.
The loss was Pittsburgh's eighth straight on the road.
The Pirates and Rangers play the second of their three-game series on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field.
