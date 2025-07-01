Pirates Trade Relief Pitcher to Braves
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a recent trade, parting ways with a bullpen arm who featured for the team in recent seasons.
The Pirates announced that they traded right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder Titus Dumitru and cash considerations.
The Pirates first called Stratton up this season on April 29, ahead of the start of the series vs. the Chicago Cubs, as they placed right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List.
Stratton made two appearances vs. the Cubs, finishing with 1.2 innings pitched and a 21.60 ERA.
The Pirates sent Stratton back down to Indianapolis on May 3, as they recalled Liover Peguero from Indianapolis, as starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa went on the Injured List.
Pittsburgh recalled Stratton on June 21, as they placed left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation.
Stratton came in the bottom of the fourth inning vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 22, with a 3-0 lead, thanks to a strong performance from right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.
He then allowed three earned runs over his last appearance, as he struggled with control and allowed the Brewers to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Pirates optioned Stratton back to Triple-A on June 24 and then placed him on waivers on June 26, as they signed left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera to a Major League contract and needed a spot on the 40-man roster.
Stratton suffered a serious injury last season against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24, 2024. He ruptured his left patella tendon, which ended his season, which requires a seven-to-10 month healing period.
He re-signed with the Pirates on a minor league contract and spent the rest of the time at Indianapolis in 2025. He made 21 relief appearances in Triple-A, with a 3.65 ERA over 24.2 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games in the 2023 season for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
Stratton came in relief in 36 games for the Pirates in 2024 before his injury. He had a 2-1 record, a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, 33 strikeouts to seven walks and a. 258 opposing batting average.
The Pirates currently six right-handed pitchers in their bullpen, including Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart, plus left-handed pitchers in Cabrera and Caleb Ferguson.
