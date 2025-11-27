Pirates Could Be Team to Watch for Cardinals Infielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need a third baseman for next season and a divisional rival might have their answer.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is at the center of trade talks, which has happened for more than a year now, dating back to the last offseason.

Steve Phillips of MLB Network spoke about who might serve as a good fit for Arenado and picked the Pirates.

Phillips sees the Pirates as a viable option that will serve as a leader in the clubhouse and improve the young corps of players they have.

"I think for Arenado it's going to have to be the right fit. Probably not going to a be a team with a win-now opportunity," Phillips said.



"I could see maybe the Pirates saying, 'Hey. Maybe we need to spend some money. We'll take some of the Arenado money to bring a veteran in to help our young players grow with an Andrew McCutchen, if they can get him signed again'..."

Phllips also said that he sees the Cardinals releasing Arenado in favor of younger options.

.@StevePhillipsGM sees the Angels and Pirates as potential fits for Nolan Arenado as the Cardinals will reportedly look to trade the third baseman this offseason. pic.twitter.com/xlMePzdRRV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 26, 2025

What the Pirates Would Get in Arenado

Arenado is a 13-year MLB veteran and turns 35 years old next season, bringing lots of experience and knowledge about baseball for a team with many young players looking to impress in 2026.

He has served as one of the best defensive third baseman over the last 15 years, winning 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards from his debut in 2013 to 2022 and also a record six consecutive Platinum Gold Glove Awards, honoring the best defensive player in each league, from 2017 to 2022.

Arenado still had a solid season in 2025 defensively, with six defensive runs saved, three outs above average (OAA) and two runs prevented.

He also is capable of great power, especially early in his career, as he won five Silver Slugger Awards (2015-18, 2022), and led the National League in home runs in 2015 (42), 2016 (41) and 2018 (38).

Jul 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The eight-time All-Star also drove in runs outside of his power, with seven seasons of 100+ RBIs and leading the NL in RBIs in 2015 (130) and in 2016 (133).

Arenado also played for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, leading them to a gold medal in 2017 and a silver medal in 2023.

Why Trading for Arenado Doesn't Make Much Sense for the Pirates

Arenado is coming off of his worst season from the plate in his career, slashing .237/.289/.377 for an OPS of .666 in 107 games, with 95 hits, 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs and 28 walks to 49 strikeouts.

He has seen his power output decline over the past few seasons, going from 34 home runs in 2021 to 30 home runs in 2022, 26 home runs in 2023, 16 home runs in 2024 and just 12 home runs this past season.

The Pirates would also have to trade for Arenado, not sign him as a free agent, where he's owed $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027 before hitting free agency.

Pittsburgh traded long-time third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the trade deadline and had their divisional foe take on the final $32 million left on his contract.

Trading for Arenado is basically just trading back for Hayes, who produced little power and struggled at the plate, despite his incredible defensive prowess.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham (not pictured) out in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Pirates hit the least home runs last season in baseball at just 117, which was 31 home runs less than the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals, at 148 home runs. They also posted the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) as a result.

Pittsburgh needs home run hitters, or at least, players who are going to drive in runs and make the offense more productive in 2026.

There are better options for the Pirates at third base that they've shown interest in, like Japanese superstars in Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto and Jorge Polanco, who all had strong offensive outputs in 2025.

Pittsburgh also could look at other free agent talent such as Eugenio Suárez, who hit 49 home runs in 2025.

