Pirates Acquire Minor League Outfielder in Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a recent trade that landed them a young, promising outfielder.
The Pirates announced that they acquired minor league outfielder Titus Dumitru and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves, sending right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton the other way.
Dumitru hails from Gresham, Ore., 20-25 miles east of Portland and played for Sam Breslow High School in Gresham. He earned Mount Hood Conference High School Co-Player of the Year honors in 2018 and Perfect Game ranked him as the second best outfielder and the 11th best player in the state of Oregon.
He went the junior college (JUCO) route, attending Linn-Belton Community College in Albany, Ore. He slashed .267/.377/.371 for an OPS of .748 as a freshman in 2022, with 31 hits on 116 at-bats, two home runs, one triple and four doubles, while also posting a .970 fielding percentage and 124 putouts.
Dumitru played with the Corvallis Knights in the West Coast League for summer baseball, where he slashed .269/.362/.331 for an OPS of .693, with 35 hits in 130 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, 19 RBIs, 15 walks to 30 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.
He also led Corvalis to a 39-15 record, winning the South Division and eventually the West Coast League.
Dumitru improved as a sophomore in 2023, slashing .317/.399/.437 for an OPS of .836, with 55 hits in 174 at-bats, 33 runs, eight doubles, two triples, 32 RBIs, 19 walks to 15 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases, with a .988 fielding percentage and 79 putouts.
He earned NWAC South Region MVP, ABCA all-American Second Team and All-NWAC first team honors for his play in 2023.
Dumitru played for the Okotoks Dawgs in the Western Canadian League, where he excelled, slashing .364/.441/.558 for an OPS of .999, with 47 hits in 129 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 30 RBIs and 15 walks to 25 strikeouts.
He transferred to New Mexico State for the 2024 season where he starred. He slashed .337/.435/.624 for an OPS of 1.059, with 61 hits in 181 at-bats, 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 40 RBIs and 27 walks to 41 strikeouts.
He made 45 starts in right field for NMSU and earned Second Team All-Conference honors for his play.
Dumitru entered the 2024 MLB Draft, where the Braves took him with the 491th overall pick in the 16th round.
He spent the rest of the 2024 season with Single-A Augusta, slashing .217/.324/.337 for an OPS of .661 in 27 games, with 20 hits in 92 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBIs and 13 walks to 26 strikeouts.
Dumitru played for High-A Rome in 2025, slashing .231/.310/.319 for an OPS of .629 in 64 games, with 58 hits, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 36 RBIs, 26 walks to 71 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases.
