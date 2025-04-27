Pirates Pitching Prospect Extends Scoreless Streak with Superb Outing
Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Hunter Barco continues to baffle hitters in the minor leagues, extending his remarkable scoreless streak to start the season with another dominant performance for the Double-A Altoona Curve.
On Sunday, the left-handed Barco delivered three shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters. Barco struck out all but one batter in his nine-out start. The southpaw needed only 47 pitches (33 strikes) to carve through the Chesapeake Bay Sox lineup, maintaining his pristine 0.00 ERA.
What makes Barco’s streak even more impressive is its efficiency. Over 20.1 innings, he has faced just 75 batters while recording 62 outs, showcasing elite command and swing-and-miss stuff.
Barco, now ranked as the Pirates’ number seven prospect by MLB Pipeline, has surrendered only seven hits and two walks while racking up 22 strikeouts in his early-season outings, displaying the potential that made him a second-round pick in 2022.
Barco’s rise is particularly impressive given his recent injury history. The University of Florida standout was considered a potential first-round talent before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2022, which sidelined him for over a year.
The Pirates took a chance on him in the draft, and he has rewarded their patience with steady progression. After posting a 3.27 ERA in 16 starts for High-A Greensboro last season, Barco has taken another leap forward this year, displaying improved command and a devastating slider-changeup combo to complement his low-to-mid-90s fastball. He has also shown no setbacks from the stress fracture in his leg that ended his 2024 season prematurely.
Barco’s early dominance has put him on the radar for a potential 2025 MLB debut — especially if he maintains this level of performance. Pittsburgh has shown a willingness to promote pitching prospects, as seen with Paul Skenes last season and likely Bubba Chandler this season. Barco could be next in line if he continues to overpower Double-A hitters.
Barco is tentatively scheduled to start again next weekend against the Akron RubberDucks. Another strong outing could accelerate his path to Triple-A — and beyond.
