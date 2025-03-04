Pirates Pitching Prospects Struggle in Loss to Yankees
For as bright of a future as Bubba Chandler has for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Yankees greeted him rather rudely on Monday night.
In a 12-3 rout of Pittsburgh at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., New York's lineup tagged Chandler for four earned runs over just a third of an inning.
The 22-year-old, who ranks as Baseball America's No. 7 overall prospect entering the season, was inserted into the game during the bottom of the fifth inning after David Bednar crafted a perfect frame in the fourth.
Chandler struck out the first batter he faced in Oswald Peraza before issuing consecutive walks to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Judge. Cody Bellinger then reached on an infield single before a wild pitch scored Chisholm to give New York a 4-3 lead.
The final blow came off the bat of Anthony Volpe, whose single drove in two more Yankees to make it 6-3, chasing Chandler out of the contest in the process. He was relieved by Mike Walsh, who closed the book on Pittsburgh's top farmhand by allowing an inherited runner to score.
Pirates left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco later graced the mound for his first inning of work in the bottom of the seventh, ceding a run on a J.C. Escarra single before completely unraveling in the eighth.
In that inning, both Andrew Velazquez and George Lombard Jr. took Barco deep, extending New York's advantage to 12-3.
On offense, Joey Bart accounted for all of the Pirates' runs with a three-run blast in the third off Yankees southpaw Ryan Anderson.
Bailey Falter, the current favorite to snatch the final spot in Pittsburgh's rotation, got the start and gave up two earned runs across 2 2/3 frames while punching out four hitters.
The Pirates will be back in action at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., versus the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m EST.
