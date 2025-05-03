Pirates Promote Veteran Pitcher to Bolster Bullpen
The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered their bullpen by selecting the contract of right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey, adding the experienced reliever to their 26-man roster. The move comes as infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 1), while right-hander Justin Lawrence was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster.
Rainey, 31, brings a wealth of late-inning experience to Pittsburgh, most notably as a key piece in the Washington Nationals' bullpen during their 2019 World Series run. Known for his high-velocity fastball and swing-and-miss slider, Rainey had a career-best 2.66 ERA and 12 saves in 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. After signing a minor league deal with the Pirates this offseason, he has been working his way back to full strength, showing flashes of his pre-surgery form in the minors.
The Pirates will rely on Rainey’s postseason experience and strikeout ability in high-leverage situations. His return to the majors marks another step in his comeback journey, offering Pittsburgh a potential late-inning weapon as they attempt to climb out of the NL Central cellar.
