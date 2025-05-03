Display Date for Pirates' Paul Skenes $1.11 Million Card Revealed
The Pittsburgh sports community was buzzing when news broke in March that a one-of-a-kind rookie card featuring Pirates ace Paul Skenes sold for a staggering $1.11 million to an anonymous bidder. The mystery didn’t last long—the buyer was revealed to be Pittsburgh-based retail giant Dick’s Sporting Goods, which soon announced that they planned to showcase the prized card locally at its House of Sport location in Ross Park Mall.
Now, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the historic card in person. Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that the card will go on public display starting Friday, May 9, at its House of Sport store in Ross Park Mall. The card will be featured in a new collectors’ space on the bottom floor, with viewing available beginning at 9 a.m.
The card, which features the actual patch from Skenes’ MLB debut jersey along with his autograph, was originally pulled by an 11-year-old collector who received a hobby box of Topps Chrome Update as a Christmas gift. Despite an enticing offer from the Pirates—including 30 years of season tickets, a private softball game at PNC Park, autographed jerseys, and a meet-and-greet with Skenes—the young collector’s family opted to auction it through Fanatics Collectibles. The final bid far exceeded Skenes’ projected 2025 salary of $875,000.
"Securing the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card allows us to celebrate his incredible talent while giving the Pittsburgh community a chance to connect with a unique piece of baseball history," said Ed Stack, executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods. "We’re thrilled to bring this card home and inspire future generations of athletes and collectors."
Though the Pirates had hoped to reclaim the card with their generous package—even sweetened by an offer from Skenes’ girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, for a spot in her luxury suite—the team ultimately got its wish in an unexpected way. Now, Pittsburgh fans will have the opportunity to see the legendary piece of memorabilia up close for years to come.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates