Pirates Receive Failing Grade for April
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a poor start to 2025, and it reflected in how national media see them so far.
The Pirates had a 12-19 record through the month of April and currently sit 12-21, with six losses in their past eight games, five defeats in their past six games and back-to-back losses.
Pittsburgh sits at the bottom of the National League Central Division, eight games back from the first place Chicago Cubs, who are 20-13 overall. The Pirates also have the third-worst winning percentage in MLB and the second-worst winning percentage in the NL.
The Pirates rank as one of the worst hitting teams as well, as they have the third-worst slugging percentage at .339, fourth-worst batting average at .224, fifth-worst OPS at .664 and the ninth-worst on-base percentage at .305.
They also have scored the third least home runs at 25, fifth-least runs scored at 113 and eighth-fewest hits at 245.
The Pirates also rank in the bottom third in many pitching categories as well, with the sixth-most earned runs allowed at 143, seventh most runs allowed at 156, ninth-worst ERA at 4.34 and seventh-fewest strikeouts at 245.
The lone success stories for the Pirates are center fielder Oneil Cruz, who has excelled out of the leadoff spot with an MLB-leading four home runs to open a game, and a league-leading 14 steals.
Starting pitcher Paul Skenes has also shown his talents after winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2024. He is 3-3 in seven starts and has a 2.74 ERA over 42 2/3 innings to go alongside 41 strikeouts against eight walks and an opposing batting average of .199.
David Schoenfield of ESPN gave the Pirates an "F" rating, tied for the second-worst along with the Baltimore Orioles, who he also gave an "F" and are 13-18 overall after going 91-71 last season. He gave the worst rating to the Colorado Rockies with an "F-". They rank at the bottom of MLB at 6-26 overall.
"Yes, they have Paul Skenes, who has been outstanding (though he did give up three home runs Thursday), but I have no choice but to give them a failing grade considering they're on pace for 99 losses," Schoenfield wrote.
"I'm not really sure how the Pirates dig themselves out of this either. They're not even a young team, with five of their nine regular position players 30 or older. Oneil Cruz is the only hitter who has provided much power, and as exciting as he has been at the plate and stealing bases, his adventures in center field have basically turned him into a replacement-level player.
"The Pirates were 61-101 in 2021. Despite five years of rebuilding, they might be headed for that same record."
