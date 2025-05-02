Pirates vs. Padres Series Opener in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres won't begin their series opener at PNC Park on time.
The Pirates and Padres haven't started the game yet, as they are currently in a rain delay, with heavy rain coming down in Pittsburgh. First pitch was set for 6:40 p.m. and the most recent update from the Pirates is that first pitch is set for 7:50 p.m., an hour and 10 minutes later
The grounds crew at PNC Park put the tarp down close to 5:40 p.m. prior to the first ran coming down.
The Pirates held pre-game festivities, including first pitch and the "play ball" call, but neither the Padres nor Pirates players came out on the field and the tarp stayed on the field as well.
More rain has come through the Pittsburgh area. Accuweather.com states that it should end around 7:25 p.m., while Apple weather shows it raining through to 7:40 p.m.
The Pirates and Padres players went through batting practice and fielding drills, but neither properly warmed up right prior to the game, which will take time even following the delay.
There is no rain scheduled on the radar past this one coming through, which should allow the game to go through entirely without another delay during it.
The Pirates come into this game 12-20 overall and 7-9 at home this season. They have lost four of their past five games and lost their last two series, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, April 25-27, and the Chicago Cubs at home, April 29-May 1.
San Diego comes into this contest 19-11 overall, 5-7 on the road and second in the National League West Division, 1.5 games behind the Dodgers at 21-11 overall.
The Padres have one of the best players in baseball in right fielder Fernando Tatis, who is hitting .345 in 2025, third best in the MLB and best in the NL.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will make his seventh start of the season. He comes into this matchup with a 1-2 record, a 3.97 ERA over 34.0 innings pitched, 26 strikeouts to 11 walks and a .244 opposing batting average.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates on the status of the game when they come out.
