Pirates Prospect Homers in AFL
A pair of Pittsburgh Pirates prospects played a role in all of the offense for the Scottsdale Scorpions in their 8-2 loss to the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League.
Pirates catching prospect Geovanny Planchart went 1-3, hitting a solo home run for his first in the AFL. Infield prospect Kervin Pichardo got the start at shortstop and also went 1-3 with a run scored. Pitching prospect Valentin Linarez drew mixed results in his outing out of the bullpen, pitching 1.2 innings, walking five batters, allowing one run and striking out three batters.
The Saguaros (7-4) jumped out to a huge lead in the bottom of the first inning, tallying seven hits and six runs. Scottsdale cut into the lead after Pichardo hit a triple to center field and scored the Scorpions' first run of the game on a groundout from Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Eddinson Paulino. They plated another run on the ensuing at-bat when Planchart smoked a 391-foot home run over the left field wall.
Planchart's home run was 106.5 miles per hour off of the bat. The homer from the Pirates prospect was the last of the offense for Scottsdale.
Linarez entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and walked the first two batters he faced before striking out the side to escape the jam unscathed. Linarez alternated walks with a pair of outs before he was taken out of the game for San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Tyler Vogel, who promptly allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.
Pirates middle infield prospect Termarr Johnson and outfield prospect Sammy Siani didn't play in the loss.
The Scorpions (4-6) will look to snap their two-game slide when they face the Salt River Rafters (5-5) at 8 p.m. ET.
