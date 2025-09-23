Pirates Rookie Makes First Start at Catcher vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Great America Ball Park with a new catcher behind the plate.
Rookie Rafael Flores takes over at catcher for the Pirates and bats eighth in the lineup. This marks his first start at catcher at the MLB level.
Flores joined the Pirates for the first time on Sept.16, as they optioned infielder Liover Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis.
He started at first base in his first MLB game in the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 17. He finished with a double in three at-bats and also walked and struck out in his MLB debut.
Flores came off the bench in the series opener vs. the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 19. He hit a double in the bottom of the ninth inning, with Alexander Canario coming in as a pinch-runner, but the Pirates didn't bring him in and lost 4-3.
He previously played in 36 games with Indianapolis, slashing .281/.363/.459 for an OPS of .822, with 38 hits in 135 at-bats, four doubles, one triple, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 walks to 41 strikeouts.
Flores started 21 games at catcher, seven games at first base and then eight games at designated hitter with Indianapolis.
The Pirates acquired Flores on July 31 as a part of the trade that sent right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees. Fellow catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez came along with Flores in the trade to the Pirates from the Yankees.
Flores started 91 games at catcher in the minor leagues this season and will get his first opportunity to show his defense and work with the pitching staff.
Joey Bart, who served as the catcher in the series finale vs. the Athletics on Sept. 21, takes over from at designated hitter from Andrew McCutchen and bats sixth, moving up two spots in the lineup.
This is his fourth time serving as the Pirates designated hitter, doing so in the series finale vs. the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 4 and then back-to-back games vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field, May 12-13.
The Pirates keep the same seven other players in the lineup from their 11-0 victory over the Athletics in the home finale.
Oneil Cruz stays in center field and leads off, Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and bats third, while Jack Suwinski stays in left field, but moves down one spot to seventh in the batting order, completing the Pirates outfield.
Jared Triolo stays at third base and bats second, Spencer Horwitz plays first base and bats fourth, Nick Gonzales plays shortstop and moves up one spot to fifth in the lineup and Nick Yorke contines on at both second base and ninth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Flores will catch right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo, who takes the mound against Reds right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer.
This marks Oviedo's first start vs. Cincinnati since Aug. 11, 2023 at PNC Park, where he gave up six earned runs over five innings in a 9-2 defeat. He also started once prior at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 13, 2022, throwing five scoreless innings in a 6-1 win.
Oviedo last started vs. the Cubs in the series finale on Sept. 17, where he gave up a season-high four earned runs in the first inning, including back-to-back home runs. He pitched better throughout his start, only walking two batters and giving up a hit over five innings and a season-high 99 pitches.
He has made seven starts and six consecutive starts since coming back from the minors, after a second stint following his long return from both rehab from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out of 2024 entirely, and a lat injury he sustained in 2023.
Oviedo has a 2-0 record over those seven starts, a 3.52 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .189 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
SS Nick Gonzales
DH Joey Bart
LF Jack Suwinski
C Rafael Flores
2B Nick Yorke
