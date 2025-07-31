Pirates Trade Closer David Bednar to Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates traded one of their long-tenured players to one of the better teams in the American League.
Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported that the Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher to David Bednar to the New York Yankees for three prospects. This includes two catcher/first basemen prospects in Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez.
Bednar struggled at the beginning of this season, with a 27.00 ERA in three appearances against the Miami Marlins over the first series of 2025.
This came after he struggled in 2024, blowing seven saves in 30 opportunities and posting a 5.77 ERA, as he lost the closer role at the end of August.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1 and brought him back up on April 19, where he returned and found his best form once again. He has allowed just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar also went a perfect, 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar has one more year of team control with his third year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2026 season, which made his value higher than normal.
Bednar hails from the Pittsburgh area, playing for Mars High School in Mars, PA. and then pitched for Lafayette. The Padres selected him in the 35th round, the 1,044 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
He pitched in the Padres minor league system for three years before earning a call-up to the Padres on Sept. 1, 2019. He also pitched for the Padres in the 2020 season with a 7.11 ERA and five strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
Pittsburgh landed Bednar in a three-team trade back on Jan. 19, 2021, sending starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres for left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, right-handed pitcher Drake Fellows and outfielder Hudson Head and got catcher Endy Rodríguez from the New York Mets
Bednar would star for the Pirates, earning back-to-back All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023. He also led the National League in saves in 2023 with 39. He also pitched for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, finishing with the silver medal.
He earned his 100th save with the Pirates in his final outing at PNC Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 26, as the home fans praised him for his great performance.
Bednar is one of six Pirates pitchers all-time that have at least 100 saves. This includes Roy Face (1953, 1955-68) with the franchise record of 188, Kent Tekulve (1974-85) in second with 158, Mike Williams (1998-2001, 2002-03) in third with 140, Dave Gusti (1970-76) in fourth with 133 and Mark Melancon (2013-16) in fifth with 130.
His final game came against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 28, as he allowed an earned run, but got the save in the 6-5 win.
Bednar finishes his time with the Pirates with a 14-21 record in 276 appearances, a 3.01 ERA over 275.1 innings pitched, 335 strikeouts to 94 walks and a 1.44 WHIP.
The Pirates have also traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds and left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline.
